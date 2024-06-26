We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Is Bolivia having a coup?
Bolivian state television broadcast images of armored military vehicles ramming the door of the government complex in La Paz on Wednesday, as soldiers occupied the capital city’s central square in an apparent coup attempt.
President Luis Arce reportedly mobilized irregular popular militias to fight back, but General Juan José Zuñiga held a press conference on the square denouncing the current government, and promising “There will be a new cabinet of ministers” without elaborating on who or how they would be selected. Confusingly, he also said he continues to recognize Arce as commander-in-chief “for now.” In recent days, rumors had reportedly circulated that Arce was preparing to sack Zuñiga.
Bolivia has seen several years of political upheaval since 2019, when leftwing populist Evo Morales, elected as Bolivia’s first indigenous president in 2005, was ousted amid mass protests over election irregularities. He was succeeded by interim president Jeanine Añez, a rightwing opposition figure, who led a crackdown on protests by Morales’ largely rural support base. In 2020, Arce, a one-time ally of Morales’, won the presidential election.
Morales himself, still a powerful figure, denounced the coup. He has called on his supporters to take to the streets, even though he and Arce are now bitter rivals. At this time it is not clear how Bolivia’s fractured politics will react to the coup.
The reactions of neighboring countries will be important, says Eurasia Group analyst Yael Sternberg. “The situation is extremely fluid and chaotic, and the region’s leaders will feel pressure to condemn the assault on democracy, even if they can’t or won’t do much to intervene.”