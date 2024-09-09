We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Jordanian elections go ahead amid regional turmoil
Jordanians vote Tuesday in a parliamentary election held against a backdrop of deep frustration about a flagging economy and the ongoing war in Gaza.
Jordan is home to more Palestinians than any other country, and there is widespread anger against Israel and the US, both of which are allies of Amman. Polls have also shown strong support for Hamas. Meanwhile, a war-related slump in foreign visitors is hammering the tourism-dependent economy.
All of this plays well for the Islamic Action Front, the local party of the Muslim Brotherhood, which openly supports Hamas and wants Jordan to cut ties with Washington and Israel – a nonstarter from Amman’s perspective.
Jordan’s elections are carefully managed, and the resulting parliament is completely subservient to the king. Even if the IAF gains seats, it will not have significant power. But Jordan’s lawmakers do have some influence over legislation and reforms. And more than that, even the limited space for democracy is important to bolster the monarchy’s legitimacy and responsiveness.
King Abdullah II’s gamble: Electoral reforms passed in 2021 aimed to boost representation among women, youth, and western-style political parties, while weakening the influence of tribal affiliations and Islamist groups. This election is the first big test of those laws.