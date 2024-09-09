Menu Icon
Jordanian elections go ahead amid regional turmoil

​Jordan's King Abdullah speaks during an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017.

Jordan's King Abdullah speaks during an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017.

REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Jordanians vote Tuesday in a parliamentary election held against a backdrop of deep frustration about a flagging economy and the ongoing war in Gaza.

Jordan is home to more Palestinians than any other country, and there is widespread anger against Israel and the US, both of which are allies of Amman. Polls have also shown strong support for Hamas. Meanwhile, a war-related slump in foreign visitors is hammering the tourism-dependent economy.

All of this plays well for the Islamic Action Front, the local party of the Muslim Brotherhood, which openly supports Hamas and wants Jordan to cut ties with Washington and Israel – a nonstarter from Amman’s perspective.

Jordan’s elections are carefully managed, and the resulting parliament is completely subservient to the king. Even if the IAF gains seats, it will not have significant power. But Jordan’s lawmakers do have some influence over legislation and reforms. And more than that, even the limited space for democracy is important to bolster the monarchy’s legitimacy and responsiveness.

King Abdullah II’s gamble: Electoral reforms passed in 2021 aimed to boost representation among women, youth, and western-style political parties, while weakening the influence of tribal affiliations and Islamist groups. This election is the first big test of those laws.

