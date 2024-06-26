We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Leaked Supreme Court document indicates emergency abortion protection in Idaho
A draft opinion mistakenly posted to the Supreme Court’s website on Wednesday indicated the justices plan to allow for emergency abortions in Idaho and to dismiss Boise’s appeal. The court later released a statement saying no final decision has been issued, but if the leaked decision holds, it could be a sign conservatives are seeing the need to moderate on abortion.
This doesn’t mean abortion will be federally legal again. By dismissing the case, the justices are punting on the question, but it does mean women in Idaho whose health may be threatened by pregnancy-related issues can get an abortion. The case will not affect other states that have implemented limits or bans on abortion care.
Abortion-related leaks are becoming a pattern. The court’s decision in the case that overturned Roe v. Wade and removed federal abortion protections was also leaked early in 2022 (also an election year), to Politico in that instance. Could it could be a symptom of an increasingly politicized court? Leaking an inflammatory opinion may help politicians rally their bases in the runup to Election Day.
We’re watching for how this decision plays into the rhetoric around abortion at tonight’s presidential debate, and whether it has a measurable effect in November.