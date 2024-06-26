Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Leaked Supreme Court document indicates emergency abortion protection in Idaho

An attendee at an abortion rights rally holds a sign outside the Idaho Capitol on May 14. The U.S. Supreme CourtÂ’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, two landmark abortion cases, triggers a law in Idaho that bans most abortions.

An attendee at an abortion rights rally holds a sign outside the Idaho Capitol on May 14. The U.S. Supreme CourtÂ’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, two landmark abortion cases, triggers a law in Idaho that bans most abortions.

REUTERS/ Abaca Press

A draft opinion mistakenly posted to the Supreme Court’s website on Wednesday indicated the justices plan to allow for emergency abortions in Idaho and to dismiss Boise’s appeal. The court later released a statement saying no final decision has been issued, but if the leaked decision holds, it could be a sign conservatives are seeing the need to moderate on abortion.

This doesn’t mean abortion will be federally legal again. By dismissing the case, the justices are punting on the question, but it does mean women in Idaho whose health may be threatened by pregnancy-related issues can get an abortion. The case will not affect other states that have implemented limits or bans on abortion care.

Abortion-related leaks are becoming a pattern. The court’s decision in the case that overturned Roe v. Wade and removed federal abortion protections was also leaked early in 2022 (also an election year), to Politico in that instance. Could it could be a symptom of an increasingly politicized court? Leaking an inflammatory opinion may help politicians rally their bases in the runup to Election Day.

We’re watching for how this decision plays into the rhetoric around abortion at tonight’s presidential debate, and whether it has a measurable effect in November.

scotusabortionidahoscotus leak on abortion decision

Today In 60 Seconds

How Ukraine's EU membership would change Europe

US presidential debate: More risk for Biden than Trump

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Putin's rare North Korea visit will deepen ties

Trump's VP pick: The short list

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest