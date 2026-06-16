Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

Netanyahu’s re-election chances may worsen, Hungary’s Orbán can’t return to office, China gives boost to Myanmar’s leader

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at a news conference

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a news conference, following a US-Iran deal, in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026.

REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
See Full Bio
June 16, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

US-Iran deal could spell disaster for Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was already struggling in polls ahead of elections later this year, but his situation might get worse after Washington and Tehran agreed to a deal (pending its signing on Friday). Why the issue with ending the war? Israel ploughed resources into the war, its people suffered regular bomb threats from Iran, and still Netanyahu didn’t achieve his war goal of regime change. Meanwhile, tensions with its allies in Washington have risen to the point where Israel hasn’t even received a copy of the US-Iran accord (the Israeli leader also rebuffed the US, pledging to keep troops in Lebanon). With Netanyahu failing to achieve his war objectives in Iran, will Israelis punish him at the polls?

Magyar moves to dismantle Orban’s legacy

The Hungarian parliament voted on Monday to limit prime ministers’ term to a maximum of eight years. This overwhelmingly passed measure will amend the constitution, and as an added plus to recently-elected Prime Minister Peter Magyar, will block the return of ousted nationalist leader Viktor Orbán who was in power uninterrupted for 16 years. The amendments will also limit Magyar’s own power as part of his campaign promises for “regime change” and a restoration of liberal democracy. These steps, along with other moves like talks of a new wealth tax, see Magyar slowly knock down Orban’s “illiberal” rule from the walls of Budapest.

Myanmar’s leader looks to Beijing to boost international recognition

Myanmar’s President and former junta leader Min Aung ⁠Hlaing is continuing his push for international legitimacy as he visits China this week. This trip is his second international visit since he was elected president in a widely criticized election in April. Min Aung Hlain had led the country as a general since orchestrating the military’s overthrow of Myanmar’s democratic government in February 2021, which plunged the country into a civil war and drew widespread sanctions. Although his government has been largely isolated on the global stage, China has remained a crucial lifeline driven in part by its own strategic interests – China has an oil pipeline and deepwater port that runs through rebel controlled Rakhine State. Min Aung Hlaing also traveled to neighboring India earlier this month, underscoring his broader effort to strengthen ties with great powers wherever possible.

irannetanyahuisraelelectionshungaryeuropean unionorbanmyanmarchina

Latest Videos

Why national teams spark culture wars at the World Cupplay icon
GZERO World Clips

Why national teams spark culture wars at the World Cup

Germany and France try to screw in a lightbulb
Puppet Regime

Germany and France try to screw in a lightbulb

US and Iran reach framework peace deal
Quick Take

US and Iran reach framework peace deal

The most political World Cup ever?
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

The most political World Cup ever?

What Europe’s failed joint fighter jet project means for defense
GZERO Europe

What Europe’s failed joint fighter jet project means for defense

The World Cup is more political than you think
Ian Explains

The World Cup is more political than you think

More For You

US-Iran agree to initial deal, Peru’s Fujimori expected to prevail in closest of elections, France eyes UAE as replacement defense partner

A man holds an Iranian flag on a street while reading a newspaper

A man holds an Iranian flag on a street, after U.S. and Iranian officials said they had reached a deal to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2026.

Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS
Is the US-Iran deal the real deal? The United States and Iran said Sunday that they had reached an interim agreement that could end the months-long war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Officials are expected to sign the deal in Switzerland on Friday, following the G7 summit in France. If signed, it would mark the biggest diplomatic breakthrough [...]

Mexico protests cast shadow on World Cup opener, Trump eyes birthday deal with Iran, EU seeks Brazil’s help on tech

​Various groups march to highlight the issue of missing persons, in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 11, 2026.

Various groups march along Calzada de Tlalpan to the Estadio Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 11, 2026.

Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto
Protests overshadow Mexico’s victory in World Cup openerOn the field, “El Tri” cruised past South Africa 2-0 on Thursday at the majestic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Off the field, it wasn’t as smooth. Hundreds of protesters clashed with police outside the stadium, with some throwing rocks and petrol bombs at law enforcement officials (it’s [...]

Iran war forces European interest rate cut, SpaceX to go public tomorrow, Investigators seek Ebola’s patient zero

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on a podium speaking to reporters

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's meeting, in Frankfurt, Germany June 11, 2026.

REUTERS/Heiko Becker
European bank hikes interest rates as Iran war hits pricesThe European Central Bank became the first G7 central bank today to raise interest rates to counter the economic fallout from inflation induced by the war in Iran. In its first rate hike since 2023, the central bank raised interest rates by a quarter point to 2.25%. Higher prices are [...]

Anti-immigrant violence erupts in Northern Ireland, US and Iran trade strikes, Democrats select scandal-laden candidate in Maine

A bus being set on fire by protestors holding a garbage bin on fire in east Belfast

A Glider bus, set fire by protesters, on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast, as disorder flared during an anti-immigration demonstration organised in response to Monday night's stabbing attack in the city.

PA Images via Reuters Connect
Anti-immigration protests hit Northern Ireland Violent demonstrations swept through Belfast last night following the stabbing of a local man on Monday, allegedly by a Sudanese asylum seeker. Protesters torched cars, targeted and raided immigrant‑owned businesses, and chanted “foreigners out” as they marched across the city. Authorities confirmed [...]