Netanyahu’s re-election chances may worsen, Hungary’s Orbán can’t return to office, China gives boost to Myanmar’s leader

US-Iran deal could spell disaster for Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was already struggling in polls ahead of elections later this year, but his situation might get worse after Washington and Tehran agreed to a deal (pending its signing on Friday). Why the issue with ending the war? Israel ploughed resources into the war, its people suffered regular bomb threats from Iran, and still Netanyahu didn’t achieve his war goal of regime change. Meanwhile, tensions with its allies in Washington have risen to the point where Israel hasn’t even received a copy of the US-Iran accord (the Israeli leader also rebuffed the US, pledging to keep troops in Lebanon). With Netanyahu failing to achieve his war objectives in Iran, will Israelis punish him at the polls?

Magyar moves to dismantle Orban’s legacy

The Hungarian parliament voted on Monday to limit prime ministers’ term to a maximum of eight years. This overwhelmingly passed measure will amend the constitution, and as an added plus to recently-elected Prime Minister Peter Magyar, will block the return of ousted nationalist leader Viktor Orbán who was in power uninterrupted for 16 years. The amendments will also limit Magyar’s own power as part of his campaign promises for “regime change” and a restoration of liberal democracy. These steps, along with other moves like talks of a new wealth tax , see Magyar slowly knock down Orban’s “illiberal” rule from the walls of Budapest.

Myanmar’s leader looks to Beijing to boost international recognition