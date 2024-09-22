Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Sri Lankans reject the Old Guard

​Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the National People's Power (NPP) party, gestures after he claimed the victory in the presidential election, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 22, 2024.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the National People's Power (NPP) party, gestures after he claimed the victory in the presidential election, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 22, 2024.

REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan election authorities announced Sunday that Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a Marxist, will become the island’s next president, in a rebuke of the political establishment. Outgoing president Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Dissanayake on Sunday and urged him to continue working toward Sri Lanka’s economic recovery after defaulting on its sovereign debts in 2022.

The election was widely seen as a referendum on the austerity measures that Wickresmesinghe imposed as part of a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund. Although they brought down inflation and stabilized foreign exchange reserves, they also inflicted pain on ordinary Sri Lankans, who were swayed by Dissanayake’s campaign promises to renegotiate terms with the IMF. But Dissanayake will need to tread carefully: roughly $3 billion in IMF support is on the line.

He also must find a way to kickstart a moribund economy, and here’s where geopolitics come into play. In recent years Colombo has looked to China for major infrastructure investments, only to see revenues fall well short of expectations. Despite Sri Lanka losing ownership of a major Chinese-backed port, Dissanayake is expected to continue deepening ties with Beijing, even as the US backs its own Sri Lankan port project.
chinadissanayakeeconomic reformelectionelections 2024sri lanka

Today In 60 Seconds

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau

Ukraine frustrated by delay on long-range weapons

Trump-Harris debate: What to expect

Why Egypt and Turkey finally resumed relations

Starmer pursues EU alliances to soften Brexit blow

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest