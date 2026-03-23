Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

Trump postpones strikes on Iran’s power plants, US gov’t to greenlight giant local news merger, Iran war hurting global airline sector

​US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on March 23, 2026.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing West Palm Beach aboard Air Force One, Florida, USA, on March 23, 2026.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszMarch 23, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio

Is Trump really talking to the Iranians?

After threatening on Saturday to strike Iran’s power plants within 48 hours unless the Islamic Republic reopened the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said on Monday morning he would postpone the attacks for at least five days after he held “productive conversations” with Tehran. But Iran denied that there was any direct communication – a US source reportedly told Axios said the talks took place via Turkish, Egyptian, and Pakistani intermediaries. Whether Trump’s announcement tangibly changes the course of the war is one thing – Tehran still may not allow boats to peacefully pass through the Strait of Hormuz. In the short term, however, Trump’s comments prompted oil prices to fall 10% and US stocks to jump more than 2%. Some financial analysts speculated that calming these markets was the real aim of Trump’s announcement.

FCC greenlights merger between US local TV giants

Eight states are urging a US judge to block a $3.5 billion merger between local television station owners Nexstar and Tegna. Their concern? The deal would put 80% of US TV households under their control. On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission announced it had waived a rule that prohibits television station owners from reaching more than 39% of households. California, Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, and Virginia are trying to stop the deal because they fear it will allows the companies to wield unprecedented broadcasting power. FCC Chair Brandon Carr contends that this gives local news channels the power to rival major national broadcasters like Comcast-owned NBC and the Walt Disney Company’s ABC.

Iran conflict, government funding issues damaging airline industry

Between the grounded flights, shut airports in the Middle East, and the spiking cost of jet fuel, the airline industry is suffering as a result of the Iran war. More than $50 billion has been wiped off the value of the world’s largest airline carriers. Europe and Africa are especially affected, with each continent getting 40% and 70% of its jet fuel, respectively, via the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the United States is experiencing air travel issues of its own. Security lines are snaking around airports across the country, as Transportation Security Administration employees go unpaid due to a DHS funding shutdown. Trump said he will deploy ICE officials to fill the gaps at security turnstiles.

united statestrumpiranmedialocal newsairlinesiran war

Latest Videos

Trump tells it "strait" to Merz and Macronplay icon
Puppet Regime

Trump tells it "strait" to Merz and Macron

Rahm Emanuel: Trump doesn’t know “friend from foe” on Russia
GZERO World Clips

Rahm Emanuel: Trump doesn’t know “friend from foe” on Russia

Trump asks for $200B to fund Iran war
Quick Take

Trump asks for $200B to fund Iran war

Trump sings beisbol with Delcy
Puppet Regime

Trump sings beisbol with Delcy

Europe’s muted response on Iran
GZERO World Clips

Europe’s muted response on Iran

Is regime change in Iran even possible?
ask ian

Is regime change in Iran even possible?

More For You

China closely watching Strait of Hormuz’s closure, Foreign interference roils Slovenia’s election, Ukraine lends drone defense to the Gulf

​Paramilitary police cadets sit in rows as they watch a parade performance to mark the 20th anniversary of the founding of their military school in Kunming, Yunnan province July 8, 2011.

Paramilitary police cadets sit in rows as they watch a parade performance to mark the 20th anniversary of the founding of their military school in Kunming, Yunnan province July 8, 2011.

REUTERS/Wong Campion
China wants the Iran conflict to end – but could it still benefit?Given that China is the world’s top oil importer, and oil prices continued to surge this week as energy facilities in the Middle East were struck, it’s no surprise that Beijing again called for an end to the Iran conflict on Friday. That doesn’t mean that the CCP won’t gain anything [...]

Vance bids to save Orbán, Thai Parliament selects PM, Venezuela’s interim leader puts her stamp on power

​Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, right, alongside United States Vice President JD Vance. 07 Nov 2025

Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, right, alongside United States Vice President JD Vance. 07 Nov 2025

Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP
Can JD Vance save Orbán?US President Donald Trump’s allies have taken a major interest in European politics over the last 18 months, attempting to boost far-right leaders in Albania, Germany, and Poland. Now, Vice President JD Vance is aiming to boost MAGA’s closest ally on the continent: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Vance reportedly [...]

Asia seeks coal amid Iran conflict, Israel expands its war within a war, Chile’s Kast builds a wall

Workers are unloading coal from a cargo ship on the Turag River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on May 06, 2024.

Workers are unloading coal from a cargo ship on the Turag River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on May 06, 2024.

Imago Images
Iran conflict has Asia looking for coalMuch as Europe did when Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago, Asia is turning to a retro, highly-polluting fuel source as the Iran conflict limits the supply of liquefied natural gas: coal. The continent relies heavily on natural gas for its electricity, much of it imported – in the [...]

Israel says it killed Iran’s security chief, US considers tying Zambia’s HIV aid to minerals access, Cuba’s power grid cuts out

March 13, 2026, Tehran, Iran: ALI LARIJANI (C), Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, participates in the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally, a commemoration in support of the Palestinian people on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Tehran.

March 13, 2026, Tehran, Iran: ALI LARIJANI (C), Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, participates in the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally, a commemoration in support of the Palestinian people on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in Tehran.

Supreme National Security Counci via ZUMA Press Wire
Israel says it has killed Iran’s security chief, as war drags onAli Larijani, who was head of the Islamic Republic’s influential security council and had effectively run the country since Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s death, was killed in a strike overnight, Israel has said. Tehran has not confirmed his death. If it is true, Larijani would be the [...]