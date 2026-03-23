Is Trump really talking to the Iranians?

After threatening on Saturday to strike Iran’s power plants within 48 hours unless the Islamic Republic reopened the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said on Monday morning he would postpone the attacks for at least five days after he held “ productive conversations ” with Tehran. But Iran denied that there was any direct communication – a US source reportedly told Axios said the talks took place via Turkish, Egyptian, and Pakistani intermediaries. Whether Trump’s announcement tangibly changes the course of the war is one thing – Tehran still may not allow boats to peacefully pass through the Strait of Hormuz. In the short term, however, Trump’s comments prompted oil prices to fall 10% and US stocks to jump more than 2%. Some financial analysts speculated that calming these markets was the real aim of Trump’s announcement.

FCC greenlights merger between US local TV giants

Eight states are urging a US judge to block a $3.5 billion merger between local television station owners Nexstar and Tegna. Their concern? The deal would put 80% of US TV households under their control. On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission announced it had waived a rule that prohibits television station owners from reaching more than 39% of households. California, Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, and Virginia are trying to stop the deal because they fear it will allows the companies to wield unprecedented broadcasting power. FCC Chair Brandon Carr contends that this gives local news channels the power to rival major national broadcasters like Comcast-owned NBC and the Walt Disney Company’s ABC.

Iran conflict, government funding issues damaging airline industry