Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Puppet Regime is up for a Webby Award!   VOTE HERE
What We're Watching

Elections in India, US oil exports are booming from Hormuz shutdown, Meloni shifts the focus to geopolitics

​A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her ballot at a polling station during the Assam Legislative Assembly election in Nagaon District, Assam, India, on April 9, 2026.

A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her ballot at a polling station during the Assam Legislative Assembly election in Nagaon District, Assam, India, on April 9, 2026.

Photo by Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Justin Kosslyn
Justin Kosslyn

Justin Kosslyn is Publisher at GZERO Media and a Special Advisor at Eurasia Group. Previously, he was the Director of Product Management for Google's News Ecosystem, overseeing products such as Google Trends, Search Console, Reader Revenue Manager, Site Kit, Pinpoint, and R&D efforts in Generative AI. Before that, Justin was Head of Digital Products at TED, the organization behind TED Talks. He also spent a decade at Google Jigsaw, where he led teams developing software tools to enhance digital and information security. His work included managing Google's warnings for government-backed cyberattack targets and developing ClaimReview, a fact-checking tool now widely used across major tech platforms. Justin graduated from Yale University with a BS in Computer Science. He lives in New York with his wife and two children.

See Full Bio
April 09, 2026

Can India’s Modi make inroads in unfriendly territory?

More than 50 million voters in India’s states of Assam and Kerala, along with the federally-administered territory of Puducherry, head to the polls today in regional elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be hoping for a change of fortune in Kerala, a left-leaning southern state where it has never won. For the BJP’s opponents, the aim is to hold on to local power and continue to act as a check on Modi and his party’s dominance. These elections also mark the start of an electoral cycle, with West Bengal and Tamil Nadu – two more states that lean against the BJP – set to hold votes later this month. Results for all these contests are expected on May 4.

An armada steams towards the US

At least 68 empty oil tankers are plying their way towards the United States, according to Kpler, a shipping intelligence firm. That’s a record, and nearly triple the number of tankers making that journey before the start of the Iran war. With the Strait of Hormuz — which handles a fifth of global oil shipping and 80% of oil exports to Asia — still largely shut, consumers are looking elsewhere, particularly to the US, the world’s leading producer. US exports are projected to spike by roughly a third to over 5 million barrels per day, up from a 3.9 million in March. And are you ready for a mashup of two big stories? A significant part of those exports is actually Venezuelan crude, which came under US control after Donald Trump deposed the oil-rich country’s strongman leader Nicolás Maduro in January.

Meloni shifts the spotlight to geopolitics

Giorgia Meloni's first parliamentary appearance since her crushing referendum defeat was expected to be a reckoning. Instead, she made it about Iran. In a nearly hour-long speech today, she declared reopening the Strait of Hormuz a vital interest for Italy and the European Union, rejected Tehran's push to charge tolls on shipping, and threatened new taxes on energy speculators. Fresh off a Gulf tour to secure energy supplies, she's betting that being a wartime crisis manager beats answering awkward questions about a new tourism minister's corruption trial.

bharatiya janata partydonald trumpgiorgia meloniindia electionsiran waritalymodi

Latest Videos

Krastev: The Iran war is fracturing Europe's far rightplay icon
GZERO World Clips

Krastev: The Iran war is fracturing Europe's far right

How Viktor Orbán went from pro-democratic dissident to authoritarian strongman
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

How Viktor Orbán went from pro-democratic dissident to authoritarian strongman

Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran
ask ian

Trump’s ceasefire deal with Iran

Why Orbán's real patron isn't Trump
GZERO World Clips

Why Orbán's real patron isn't Trump

Who’s negotiating with Iran to keep trade moving?
Quick Take

Who’s negotiating with Iran to keep trade moving?

How Hungary's Orbán built his empire, and why it's cracking
Ian Explains

How Hungary's Orbán built his empire, and why it's cracking

More For You

NATO goes to the White House, Anthropic’s new model, Cameroon soldiers fighting in Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte react as they meet at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 8, 2026.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte react as they meet at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 8, 2026.

REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Anthropic limits the rollout of powerful new AI toolArtificial intelligence giant Anthropic has built what it calls a powerful new AI model – but it is limiting access to it. On Tuesday, Anthropic said the technology will only be available to a group of 40 companies, like Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple, who will use it to locate and patch up [...]

Vietnam’s leader consolidates power, Hamas’ disarmament deadline, Taiwan’s opposition leader visits China

​Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam receives a bouquet from National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man after taking his oath as Vietnam's President in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 7, 2026.

Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam receives a bouquet from National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man after taking his oath as Vietnam's President in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 7, 2026.

National Assembly Handout via REUTERS
Vietnam chooses one-man ruleIn an unprecedented move, Vietnam’s parliament has elected Communist Party Secretary General To Lam as state president for the next five years. Until now, Vietnam has favored a power-sharing model in which the two roles are held by different people. The choice concentrates significant power in the hands of Lam, a former [...]

Syria rolls out the red carpet for Ukraine, Migrants missing in Mediterranean, New international security force to Haiti

​Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the People's Palace in Damascus, Syria, on April 5, 2026.

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the People's Palace in Damascus, Syria, on April 5, 2026.

Photo by Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto
Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Damascus It’s hard to think of two world leaders with more unlikely life paths than Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comedian who played a president on TV only to become the actual president of a country under assault from a nuclear superpower, and Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former Al-Qaeda jihadist who [...]

US lifts sanctions on Venezuelan leader, Gulf countries caught in Iran's crossfire, Moscow fuels Madagascar’s military government

Caracas, Venezuela ? In the photos, Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodríguez (center) met with US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (center, left) at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 4, 2026. Rodríguez discussed a bilateral agenda in sectors such as energy and reiterated that her government is "ready" to cooperate with the United States.

Caracas, Venezuela ? In the photos, Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodríguez (center) met with US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (center, left) at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 4, 2026. Rodríguez discussed a bilateral agenda in sectors such as energy and reiterated that her government is "ready" to cooperate with the United States.

Latin American News Agency
US lifts sanctions on Venezuela’s leaderDelcy Rodríguez, the long-time Venezuelan regime insider who took over after the United States abducted her boss Nicolás Maduro in January, had been under US sanctions since 2018. That changed on Wednesday, after the US lifted the sanctions against her. She is so far the only member of Venezuela’s governing [...]