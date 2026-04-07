Vietnam’s leader consolidates power, Hamas’ disarmament deadline, Taiwan’s opposition leader visits China

Vietnam chooses one-man rule
In an unprecedented move, Vietnam’s parliament has elected Communist Party Secretary General To Lam as state president for the next five years. Until now, Vietnam has favored a power-sharing model in which the two roles are held by different people. The choice concentrates significant power in the hands of Lam, a former security official who has pledged to boost the economy by moving beyond Vietnam’s longstanding low-cost manufacturing model. Supporters of the choice say it will speed decision-making, but critics say it gives one man too much clout, even in an authoritarian system like Vietnam’s. Lam has many balancing acts to pull off — chief among them are spurring private enterprise without ceding the state’s main economic role, and preserving deep ties to China without alienating the US, Vietnam’s largest export market.
Hamas has until Friday, Board of Peace says
While Iran’s fate hangs in the balance this morning, there’s a fresh ultimatum too for one of Tehran’s most formidable proxies — the militants of Hamas now have until Friday to agree to lay down their arms in Gaza. The demand, which comes from Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, envisions Hamas disarmament as part of a broader plan for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an internationally-financed reconstruction of the enclave, which lies in ruins. Talks are ongoing, but Hamas, still the most powerful force on the ground in Gaza, has thus far refused to disarm, citing Israel’s violations of an October ceasefire. Absent a deal, Israel says it is prepared to disarm the group by force. Writing on X, Board of Peace chair Nickolay Mladenov warned, “he who will not cross the river will drown in the sea.”
Taiwan’s opposition leader journeys “for peace” to China
Taiwan’s main opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun, is visiting China today after accepting an invitation from Xi Jinping – the first by a Taiwanese opposition leader in a decade. The meeting comes as Xi pushes for the self-ruled island to come under Beijing’s control, and ahead of a summit in May with US President Donald Trump. Xi may see the visit as his best shot at bolstering his argument that Washington should curtail weapons sales to Taiwan — a particularly sore subject for Beijing after Trump announced a $11 billion deal with Taipei in December. Cheng, for her part, has framed the visit as a “journey for peace” and has frequently argued that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of “one China.” As leader of the Kuomintang party, which is part of a coalition controlling parliament, she could strike agreements with the Chinese Communist Party to reinstate regular dialogue – offering Xi a new sense of credibility in Taiwan.