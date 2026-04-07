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Vietnam’s leader consolidates power, Hamas’ disarmament deadline, Taiwan’s opposition leader visits China

​Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam receives a bouquet from National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man after taking his oath as Vietnam's President in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 7, 2026.

Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary To Lam receives a bouquet from National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man after taking his oath as Vietnam's President in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 7, 2026.

National Assembly Handout via REUTERS
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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April 07, 2026

Vietnam chooses one-man rule

In an unprecedented move, Vietnam’s parliament has elected Communist Party Secretary General To Lam as state president for the next five years. Until now, Vietnam has favored a power-sharing model in which the two roles are held by different people. The choice concentrates significant power in the hands of Lam, a former security official who has pledged to boost the economy by moving beyond Vietnam’s longstanding low-cost manufacturing model. Supporters of the choice say it will speed decision-making, but critics say it gives one man too much clout, even in an authoritarian system like Vietnam’s. Lam has many balancing acts to pull off — chief among them are spurring private enterprise without ceding the state’s main economic role, and preserving deep ties to China without alienating the US, Vietnam’s largest export market.

Hamas has until Friday, Board of Peace says

While Iran’s fate hangs in the balance this morning, there’s a fresh ultimatum too for one of Tehran’s most formidable proxies — the militants of Hamas now have until Friday to agree to lay down their arms in Gaza. The demand, which comes from Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, envisions Hamas disarmament as part of a broader plan for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an internationally-financed reconstruction of the enclave, which lies in ruins. Talks are ongoing, but Hamas, still the most powerful force on the ground in Gaza, has thus far refused to disarm, citing Israel’s violations of an October ceasefire. Absent a deal, Israel says it is prepared to disarm the group by force. Writing on X, Board of Peace chair Nickolay Mladenov warned, “he who will not cross the river will drown in the sea.”

Taiwan’s opposition leader journeys “for peace” to China

Taiwan’s main opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun, is visiting China today after accepting an invitation from Xi Jinping – the first by a Taiwanese opposition leader in a decade. The meeting comes as Xi pushes for the self-ruled island to come under Beijing’s control, and ahead of a summit in May with US President Donald Trump. Xi may see the visit as his best shot at bolstering his argument that Washington should curtail weapons sales to Taiwan — a particularly sore subject for Beijing after Trump announced a $11 billion deal with Taipei in December. Cheng, for her part, has framed the visit as a “journey for peace” and has frequently argued that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of “one China.” As leader of the Kuomintang party, which is part of a coalition controlling parliament, she could strike agreements with the Chinese Communist Party to reinstate regular dialogue – offering Xi a new sense of credibility in Taiwan.

board of peacecommunist partyhamasiransecretary generalvietnam

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