Vietnam’s leader consolidates power, Hamas’ disarmament deadline, Taiwan’s opposition leader visits China

Vietnam chooses one-man rule

In an unprecedented move, Vietnam’s parliament has elected Communist Party Secretary General To Lam as state president for the next five years. Until now, Vietnam has favored a power-sharing model in which the two roles are held by different people. The choice concentrates significant power in the hands of Lam, a former security official who has pledged to boost the economy by moving beyond Vietnam’s longstanding low-cost manufacturing model. Supporters of the choice say it will speed decision-making, but critics say it gives one man too much clout, even in an authoritarian system like Vietnam’s. Lam has many balancing acts to pull off — chief among them are spurring private enterprise without ceding the state’s main economic role, and preserving deep ties to China without alienating the US, Vietnam’s largest export market.

Hamas has until Friday, Board of Peace says

While Iran’s fate hangs in the balance this morning, there’s a fresh ultimatum too for one of Tehran’s most formidable proxies — the militants of Hamas now have until Friday to agree to lay down their arms in Gaza. The demand, which comes from Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, envisions Hamas disarmament as part of a broader plan for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an internationally-financed reconstruction of the enclave, which lies in ruins . Talks are ongoing, but Hamas, still the most powerful force on the ground in Gaza, has thus far refused to disarm, citing Israel’s violations of an October ceasefire. Absent a deal, Israel says it is prepared to disarm the group by force. Writing on X, Board of Peace chair Nickolay Mladenov warned , “he who will not cross the river will drown in the sea.”

Taiwan’s opposition leader journeys “for peace” to China