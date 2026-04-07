Russia’s two main oil export locations that have come under attack account for more than 40% the country’s seaborne crude export capacity. At one site, Primorsk, Ukraine’s attacks have decimated more than $200 million worth of fuel. Moscow has been getting a boost in oil revenue while Iran seals off the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil and gas prices surging.
Hard Numbers
Hard number: Ukraine rips into Russia’s oil windfall
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonApril 07, 2026
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.