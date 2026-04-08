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NATO goes to the White House, Anthropic’s new model, Cameroon soldiers fighting in Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte react as they meet at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 8, 2026.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte react as they meet at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 8, 2026.

REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Justin Kosslyn
Justin Kosslyn

Justin Kosslyn is Publisher at GZERO Media and a Special Advisor at Eurasia Group. Previously, he was the Director of Product Management for Google's News Ecosystem, overseeing products such as Google Trends, Search Console, Reader Revenue Manager, Site Kit, Pinpoint, and R&D efforts in Generative AI. Before that, Justin was Head of Digital Products at TED, the organization behind TED Talks. He also spent a decade at Google Jigsaw, where he led teams developing software tools to enhance digital and information security. His work included managing Google's warnings for government-backed cyberattack targets and developing ClaimReview, a fact-checking tool now widely used across major tech platforms. Justin graduated from Yale University with a BS in Computer Science. He lives in New York with his wife and two children.

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April 08, 2026

Anthropic limits the rollout of powerful new AI tool

Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic has built what it calls a powerful new AI model – but it is limiting access to it. On Tuesday, Anthropic said the technology will only be available to a group of 40 companies, like Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple, who will use it to locate and patch up security vulnerabilities in their software. But according to Anthropic, the model, named Mythos, broke out of its “sandbox” during testing and is capable of “circumventing” the company’s safeguards. The technology is reportedly capable of bringing down parts of the internet or even national defense systems. Anthropic said it has no plans to release the new model widely, citing concerns around cybersecurity risks and potential misuse.

NATO chief to meet with Trump administration

On a scale of awkward meetings, you’d have to give this one at least an 8 out of 10, as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte comes to the White House just days after Donald Trump called the alliance “a paper tiger.” Trump has long questioned the value of NATO to the US and, in recent years, has successfully browbeaten other members into spending more on defense. But transatlantic tensions have soared over the past month as European allies – jilted by Trump’s decision not to read them into his Iran war plans – rebuffed Washington’s demands that they help “open” the Strait of Hormuz. Rutte, however, is regarded as something of a Trump whisperer, even if his approach to the US president (whom he once called “Daddy”) strikes many Europeans as overly sycophantic. Can Rutte’s deft touch put the world’s most formidable military alliance back on firmer footing, or are the rifts only going to deepen from here on out?

Russia confirms Cameroon soldiers died fighting Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war of attrition grinds ever onwards, Moscow acknowledged the death of 16 soldiers from Cameroon fighting on its behalf. This is fast becoming a trend: several African countries, including South Africa and Zimbabwe, have said their citizens were lured to Russia under false pretenses and sent into combat, while Ukraine claims 1,000 Kenyans have also been recruited to fight for Russia. From a Russian point of view, this makes a certain sense. They have not been able to replace their combat losses in any of the last four months. But keep perspective: Cameroon has 34,000 soldiers; the number of recruits involved is — at least for now — still essentially a rounding error. Russia isn’t alone in its use of foreign fighters, either. Citizens of 65 countries have contributed to Kyiv’s fight against Moscow.
foreign fightersmilitary alliancenato secretary generalsouth africastrait of hormuztrump administrationukraine war

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