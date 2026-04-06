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Syria rolls out the red carpet for Ukraine, Migrants missing in Mediterranean, New international security force to Haiti

​Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the People's Palace in Damascus, Syria, on April 5, 2026.

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the People's Palace in Damascus, Syria, on April 5, 2026.

Photo by Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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April 06, 2026

Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Damascus

It’s hard to think of two world leaders with more unlikely life paths than Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comedian who played a president on TV only to become the actual president of a country under assault from a nuclear superpower, and Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former Al-Qaeda jihadist who toppled the Assad regime and now jet-sets to Western capitals, shoots hoops with US generals, and spits game at prime time news hosts. But on Sunday, the two men met as al-Sharaa rolled out the red carpet for Zelensky in Damascus. What was on the agenda? Al-Sharaa is keen to show that the fragile new Syria is no longer a client state of Russia, while Zelensky is shopping his country’s elite drone warfare experience to Middle Eastern leaders who are deeply interested in the subject, as Iran continues to pummel the region with drones in retaliation for US-Israeli airstrikes.

Migrants missing after shipwreck in the Mediterranean

At least 70 migrants are missing after their boat capsized trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe on Saturday. The 32 survivors, from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Egypt, were picked up by Italian and Liberian merchant ships and said that they were part of a group of over 100 people that left Libya on a lightweight vessel. Survivors reported rough weather, with high waves that ultimately knocked the boat over. If the missing are confirmed dead, it would mark one of the worst tragedies involving migrants on the Mediterranean. The shipwreck is far from an isolated event. More than 33,450 migrants have died or gone missing crossing the Mediterranean since the United Nations began tracking in 2014, during the European migrant crisis. At least 725 people have gone missing this year alone.

Can a new international force help stabilize Haiti?

In Haiti, a new international stabilization force is beginning to trickle in this week to tackle gang violence that’s plagued the Caribbean nation for years. The United Nations-backed force is replacing a group of police officers led by Kenya that has been in place since 2024 but has failed to rein in gangs, which control over 80% of the capital. Since the 5,500-person contingent won’t be fully staffed until the fall, and Kenyan forces have been withdrawing over the last month, many fear that gangs will take advantage of the transition period to further consolidate control. Those anxieties were highlighted over the weekend when gangs swept through rural towns in the Artibonite region, leaving around 70 people dead.

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