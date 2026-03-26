Pakistan potentially moderating Iran peace talks, Energy protests in the Philippines, the US gender pay widens

Pakistan the peace broker?

As the Iran conflict continues to rage on, one country has emerged as a potential mediator. Pakistan said on Thursday it is relaying messages between the US and Iran, and Iranian officials suggested they’d consider meeting US negotiators in Islamabad over the next week, per The New York Times . Israel also reportedly took Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf off its hit list at Pakistan’s request. Pakistan is uniquely positioned to serve as a potential mediator. Their top brass has cultivated close ties with US President Donald Trump, yet condemned US and Israeli initial strikes on Iran last month (albeit without naming Washington). Like Iran, Pakistan is a non-Arab, Muslim country and has one of the largest communities of Shiite Muslims outside of Iran. Diplomatically, Islamabad has kept up communications with officials in Tehran, even as the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz has strained its energy supplies.

Energy disruption squeezes Asian economies

Over 4,000 miles away from Iran, transportation workers in the Philippines are calling for mass protests today and tomorrow over the spike in fuel prices as a result of the Iran war. It comes after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos declared a state of “national energy emergency,” urging citizens to conserve fuel and offering 5,000 pesos each to tens of thousands of drivers. The country imports 90% of its oil from the Middle East, a supply disrupted as Iran blocks Gulf shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. The war’s impact on the Philippines is echoed through parts of Asia, where many countries are similarly reliant on crude that passes through Hormuz. Vietnam , Pakistan , and Thailand , for example, are tapping the pandemic-era playbook of urging people to work from home to conserve fuel.

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