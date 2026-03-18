Asia seeks coal amid Iran conflict, Israel expands its war within a war, Chile’s Kast builds a wall

Iran conflict has Asia looking for coal

Much as Europe did when Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago, Asia is turning to a retro, highly-polluting fuel source as the Iran conflict limits the supply of liquefied natural gas: coal . The continent relies heavily on natural gas for its electricity, much of it imported – in the form of liquefied natural gas – from countries in the Persian Gulf. But with the Strait of Hormuz virtually shut, supplies from the region are no longer available. To alleviate these shortages, Bangladesh is increasing its coal consumption, South Korea is preparing to boost coal-fired power generation, and the Thai government has ordered its coal-fired power plants to operate at full capacity. The fear in Asia now, though, is that these energy disruptions outlast the Iran war.

Israel ramps up attacks on second front of Iran conflict

While the world focuses on the Iran war, Israel expanded its attacks on Beirut on Wednesday in what were some of the most intense airstrikes on the Lebanese capital in decades. A building Israel claimed was used by the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah was flattened, and apartment buildings were hit in two other districts. Israel’s aim is to root out Hezbollah while it is weak – conflicts with Israel over the last few years have degraded its leadership and alienated it domestically for drawing Lebanon into the Iran war. The militant group is even seeing its support dwindle in predominantly Shiite areas that it controls politically. So far, over 1 million people have fled Lebanon since the war began, fearing the country could be reduced to rubble by fighting.

Chile’s new president starts digging

One week after taking office, Chile’s new hard right president is already moving ahead with a long-standing promise to dig trenches along the country’s northern border with Peru in order to stem unauthorized immigration. There are currently more than 300,000 undocumented migrants estimated to be in Chile; many have arrived in recent years as part of the mass exodus from Venezuela. While Chile remains one of the region’s safest countries, an uptick in violent and organized crime has sparked a backlash against migrants. On the campaign trail, Kast pledged to crack down on crime and illegal immigration, and to deregulate the economy

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