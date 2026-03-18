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Asia seeks coal amid Iran conflict, Israel expands its war within a war, Chile’s Kast builds a wall

Workers are unloading coal from a cargo ship on the Turag River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on May 06, 2024.

Workers are unloading coal from a cargo ship on the Turag River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on May 06, 2024.

Imago Images
By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

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Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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March 18, 2026

Iran conflict has Asia looking for coal

Much as Europe did when Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago, Asia is turning to a retro, highly-polluting fuel source as the Iran conflict limits the supply of liquefied natural gas: coal. The continent relies heavily on natural gas for its electricity, much of it imported – in the form of liquefied natural gas – from countries in the Persian Gulf. But with the Strait of Hormuz virtually shut, supplies from the region are no longer available. To alleviate these shortages, Bangladesh is increasing its coal consumption, South Korea is preparing to boost coal-fired power generation, and the Thai government has ordered its coal-fired power plants to operate at full capacity. The fear in Asia now, though, is that these energy disruptions outlast the Iran war.

Israel ramps up attacks on second front of Iran conflict

While the world focuses on the Iran war, Israel expanded its attacks on Beirut on Wednesday in what were some of the most intense airstrikes on the Lebanese capital in decades. A building Israel claimed was used by the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah was flattened, and apartment buildings were hit in two other districts. Israel’s aim is to root out Hezbollah while it is weak – conflicts with Israel over the last few years have degraded its leadership and alienated it domestically for drawing Lebanon into the Iran war. The militant group is even seeing its support dwindle in predominantly Shiite areas that it controls politically. So far, over 1 million people have fled Lebanon since the war began, fearing the country could be reduced to rubble by fighting.

Chile’s new president starts digging

One week after taking office, Chile’s new hard right president José Antonio Kast is already moving ahead with a long-standing promise to dig trenches along the country’s northern border with Peru in order to stem unauthorized immigration. There are currently more than 300,000 undocumented migrants estimated to be in Chile; many have arrived in recent years as part of the mass exodus from Venezuela. While Chile remains one of the region’s safest countries, an uptick in violent and organized crime has sparked a backlash against migrants. On the campaign trail, Kast pledged to crack down on crime and illegal immigration, and to deregulate the economy

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