Graphic Truth: Inflation accelerates in June

Riley Callanan
Writer and Reporter
Inflation ticked up to 2.7% in June as the effects of tariffs took hold, potentially complicating Donald Trump’s economic playbook. Consumer prices rose 0.3% since May, fueled by higher gas and apparel costs. Core inflation – which is seen as more reliable because it discounts volatile food and energy prices – also edged up to 2.9% year-over-year. With new tariffs looming Aug. 1, policymakers are bracing for more turbulence.

