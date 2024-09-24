Trending Now
How US adversaries are messing with the election
China, Iran, and Russia are attempting to influence Americans ahead of the US elections in November, according to intelligence officials, and they’re using artificial intelligence to accomplish their goals.
Officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI briefed reporters on their findings on Monday, and ODNI released a one-page report to the public. Russia has been the most active of the three countries, using AI tools to boost former President Donald Trump and denigrate Vice President Kamala Harris, ODNI said. The Washington Post reported that Russia has doctored Harris’ speeches and used AI to “create false text, photos, video, and audio.”
Iran has used AI to create fake social media posts and news articles, focusing on polarizing issues such as the Israel-Gaza war. China hasn’t dipped into the election itself, but Beijing has used AI to “sow divisions on issues such as drug use, immigration, and abortion,” according to the ODNI report.
The findings are consistent with a recent Microsoft report about Iran’s attempts to meddle in the election, which also mentioned attempts by China and Russia to do the same. The ODNI said that the intelligence community is going to continue monitoring foreign actors’ attempts to influence the US election — especially those using AI to evoke public outrage, sow chaos, or affect the outcome of the vote.