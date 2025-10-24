Ukrainian Presidentis meeting with over 20 European leaders in London today to push for stronger action against Russia as Western aid stalls. It comes as the US is hesitating to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, and amid intensified Russian strikes that killed civilians and crippled Ukraine’s power grid. On the table is using frozen Russian assets to finance the war, though European leaders are hesitant that their countries will be on the hook if Russia comes to collect down the line.

3: Iceland has long been mosquito-free, but no longer. A bug enthusiast there discovered that he had lured three of them to his property using fabric dipped in sugary wine last Thursday. An etymologist confirmed that the bugs were mosquitos. Icelandic officials are now examining whether this trio are short-term tourists, or are seeking permanent residency.

3%: US year-on-year inflation in September ticked up slightly to 3%, but arguably the bigger news is that the data was released at all during the US government shutdown. The White House recalled certain furloughed employees from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to roll out the report, which is needed to determine the annual cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients. The White House said it was unlikely to release data next month.