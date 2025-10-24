Hard Numbers: Zelensky stumps for Ukraine in London, Iceland is no longer mosquito-free, US releases inflation data during shutdown, Ecuadorian president targeted with chocolate and jam

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
3: Iceland has long been mosquito-free, but no longer. A bug enthusiast there discovered that he had lured three of them to his property using fabric dipped in sugary wine last Thursday. An etymologist confirmed that the bugs were mosquitos. Icelandic officials are now examining whether this trio are short-term tourists, or are seeking permanent residency.
3%: US year-on-year inflation in September ticked up slightly to 3%, but arguably the bigger news is that the data was released at all during the US government shutdown. The White House recalled certain furloughed employees from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to roll out the report, which is needed to determine the annual cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients. The White House said it was unlikely to release data next month.
2: Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said he was the target of a second assassination attempt this month, saying that someone tried to poison him by putting chemicals into gifts of chocolate and jam. It’s not Noboa’s only problem right now, as he has faced protests over growing fuel prices and rising crime rates.