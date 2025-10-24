Menu Icon
Hard Numbers: Zelensky stumps for Ukraine in London, Iceland is no longer mosquito-free, US releases inflation data during shutdown, Ecuadorian president targeted with chocolate and jam

​Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is flanked by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof as he hosts a 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting of international partners on Ukraine at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) in London, Britain, October 24, 2025.

20: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with over 20 European leaders in London today to push for stronger action against Russia as Western aid stalls. It comes as the US is hesitating to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, and amid intensified Russian strikes that killed civilians and crippled Ukraine’s power grid. On the table is using frozen Russian assets to finance the war, though European leaders are hesitant that their countries will be on the hook if Russia comes to collect down the line.

3: Iceland has long been mosquito-free, but no longer. A bug enthusiast there discovered that he had lured three of them to his property using fabric dipped in sugary wine last Thursday. An etymologist confirmed that the bugs were mosquitos. Icelandic officials are now examining whether this trio are short-term tourists, or are seeking permanent residency.

3%: US year-on-year inflation in September ticked up slightly to 3%, but arguably the bigger news is that the data was released at all during the US government shutdown. The White House recalled certain furloughed employees from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to roll out the report, which is needed to determine the annual cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients. The White House said it was unlikely to release data next month.

2: Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said he was the target of a second assassination attempt this month, saying that someone tried to poison him by putting chemicals into gifts of chocolate and jam. It’s not Noboa’s only problem right now, as he has faced protests over growing fuel prices and rising crime rates.