Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Johnson avoids government shutdown, sidesteps Trump’s demands

​House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Reuters
Congressional leaders worked through the weekend to reach a deal to fund the government through December. Sunday’s decision is a small triumph for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who convinced fellow Republicans that shutting down the government 40 days before a tight election would be “political malpractice.”

But Donald Trump is unlikely to thank him, as the deal came at the cost of Republicans dropping the SAVE Act, an immigration proposal that included new proof-of-citizenship requirements for voter registration. Trump has told Congress not to pass a spending plan without “every ounce” of the proposal and has yet to comment since it was dropped.

Beyond the presidential election, Johnson was also likely motivated to protect Republicans in down-ballot races in November.

The agreed-upon plan includes “only the extensions that are absolutely necessary” besides an additional $231 million to boost Secret Service protections for the candidates during the upcoming presidential election and into next year.

The deal extends government funding through Dec. 20, all but ensuring that the lame-duck period between the election and the inauguration of a new Congress is engulfed in spending disputes. Just in time for the holidays!

house speakerhouse of representativesmike johnsongoprepublicansgovernment shutdown

Today In 60 Seconds

Can Zelensky's 'victory plan' bring peace to Ukraine?

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau

Ukraine frustrated by delay on long-range weapons

Trump-Harris debate: What to expect

Why Egypt and Turkey finally resumed relations

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest