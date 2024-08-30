We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Harris’ first interview recap: She’s pragmatic, not progressive
In Kamala Harris’ first interview since becoming her party's nominee, she sat down with CNN’s Dana Bush and staked her flag solidly in the center of the Democratic Party.
On policy. Harris has been accused of abandoning some of the more liberal positions she held when she ran for president in 2019, particularly on the environment and single-payer health care. Harris’ rebuttal was to refocus on the Biden-Harris administration's record. She bragged about decreasing drug prices and that as vice president she “cast the tie-breaking vote that increased leases for fracking,” while also increasing clean energy production with the Inflation Reduction Act. However, she distanced herself from the former president when it came to the economy and immigration.
While her answer might not silence accusations that she is a “flip-flopper,” Harris is betting on pragmatism over progressive idealism. Being open to fracking, ready to crack down on the southern border, and dismissive of Medicare for All are all positions focused on getting elected.
On strategy. In a continuation of what we saw at the Democratic National Convention, Harris presented herself as a “joyful warrior,” betting that Americans are “ready for a new way forward … fueled by hope and by optimism.” Harris also shied away from emphasizing her potential to be the first woman and first woman of color to serve as president, saying instead that she is “the best person to do this job at this moment for all Americans, regardless of race and gender.”
Performance review. The interview came amid criticism that she had been avoiding a hard-hitting media interview. This attempt to answer that criticism may have fallen flat. Harris appeared comfortable and articulate, but the interview consisted mostly of soft-ball questions. The real test of Harris’ mettle is yet to come on Sept. 10 when she faces off against Donald Trump on the debate stage.