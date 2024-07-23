We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Harris makes her campaign debut
On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden left the 2024 presidential race. Speaking at the White House, she praised the president’s accomplishments and said that his decision to drop out on Sunday was motivated by a “deep love of our country.”
She took to the stage with all the confidence of someone who has reportedly raised over $200 million dollars in just 24 hours, $150 from major donors and $81 million from small donors. The Democratic party donation platform ActBlue reported the amount of small donors marked “the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle.”
In her remarks, she gave a peek at how her campaign will grapple with Trump, framing his economic plans as being a sop to the wealthy, and drawing a contrast between her background as a prosecutor and her opponent’s criminal convictions and other legal troubles. “Hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type,” she said, “In this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his.”
Shortly after her speech, she also gained the endorsement of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who urged her colleagues to quickly unify behind Harris. Pelosi is the highest-ranking Democrat to endorse Harris so far, and all of her would-be challengers have already pledged their support.
But two other top democrats, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, both of New York,continue to hold out, saying that, as of now, they were not endorsing Harris but respecting her wish to “earn” the nomination through an open and competitive process. Former President Barack Obama has also not endorsed her.
Harris’s strengths and weaknesses
Harris, at 59, injects relative youth into the campaign. This not only renders the GOP attacks on 81-year-old Biden irrelevant; it’s also bringing a fresh energy to the race. Her team is leaning into the endorsement “Kamala is brat” from millennial pop star Charli XCX (originator of the “Brat summer” trend), and her supporters are dubbing themselves the KHive, an homage to Beyoncé’s “Beyhive.”
Harris will also highlight her career as a prosecutor, contrasting herself with convicted felon Donald Trump, and complicating the GOP’s focus on “law and order.” But her long record also enables both progressives and conservatives to point to times when she was either too tough, or not tough enough, on crime.
The GOP is especially likely to highlight a decision she made as San Francisco District Attorney to not seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a police officer in 2004.
She is also a pro-choice woman, which could be an advantage in the post-Roe era in which ballot measures to protect abortion rights have generally benefited Democratic candidates. Whereas Biden rarely used the word abortion, Harris has visited an abortion clinic on the campaign trail.
But she is also, as a Black woman, likely to face disadvantages in a country where women and Black candidates are often held to a more critical standard. The right in particular has recently taken square aim at DEI programs, and in that vein is already questioning the merit of Harris’ elevation to the vice-presidency in 2020.The GOP can also use Biden’s unpopularity against her, specifically on issues like the economy and immigration. As VP, she was given the southern border as a portion of her issue portfolio. Whether there is daylight between Biden and Harris’s foreign policy remains an unknown, as Harris has little track record on international affairs. But she will face an early campaign test this week, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Washington on Monday for a three day visit. Harris pointedly announced that she will not preside over Netanyahu’s address to Congress, but that she will meet with him privately later in the week.