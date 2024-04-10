We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Prize money for Olympic gold, Trump tried to tank surveillance bill, EU court annuls Russian oligarch sanctions, US approves missile sale for Ukraine
702: On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson faced significant opposition from Republicans influenced by former President Donald Trump's call to reject an extension of Section 702, a controversial measure in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that allows for warrantless surveillance of foreigners abroad. Despite Trump's misleading association of Section 702 with his campaign's surveillance, his stance has made the bill's fate uncertain, with potential Republican defections and unanimous Democratic opposition due to inclusion of an unrelated condemnation of Joe Biden’s border policies in the bill.
1,700: The EU General Court on Wednesday annulled sanctions against two Russian oligarchs, citing insufficient evidence of their involvement in undermining Ukraine's sovereignty. Despite the ruling, they remain sanctioned pending a separate appeal. The decision is a setback for the EU's sanctions regime and could provide a precedent for the 1,700 other Russian oligarchs currently under sanction.138 million: While a larger US assistance package remains stalled in Congress, the State Department on Tuesday approved a $138 million emergency sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine to bolster its defenses amid ongoing Russian assaults. This move – driven by an "emergency" need for the Hawk Phase III missile system – comes as Ukraine faces intensified air attacks and is desperate for more allied support.