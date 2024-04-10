Menu Icon
everything is political

Hard Numbers: Prize money for Olympic gold, Trump tried to tank surveillance bill, EU court annuls Russian oligarch sanctions, US approves missile sale for Ukraine

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Mikhail Akimenko of Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA), Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Ilya Ivanyuk of ANA at the medal ceremony.

BILDBYRÅN NORWAY
50,000: World Athletics (the international governing body for track and field) announced Wednesday that it will award prize money at the Olympics for the first time, with a $2.4 million fund for Paris 2024. Gold medalists will receive $50,000 this year, with the initiative extending to silver and bronze winners in 2028. The decision changes the Olympics’ long-standing tradition as an amateur sports event and could revolutionize the financial landscape of the Games.

702: On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson faced significant opposition from Republicans influenced by former President Donald Trump's call to reject an extension of Section 702, a controversial measure in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that allows for warrantless surveillance of foreigners abroad. Despite Trump's misleading association of Section 702 with his campaign's surveillance, his stance has made the bill's fate uncertain, with potential Republican defections and unanimous Democratic opposition due to inclusion of an unrelated condemnation of Joe Biden’s border policies in the bill.

1,700: The EU General Court on Wednesday annulled sanctions against two Russian oligarchs, citing insufficient evidence of their involvement in undermining Ukraine's sovereignty. Despite the ruling, they remain sanctioned pending a separate appeal. The decision is a setback for the EU's sanctions regime and could provide a precedent for the 1,700 other Russian oligarchs currently under sanction.

138 million: While a larger US assistance package remains stalled in Congress, the State Department on Tuesday approved a $138 million emergency sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine to bolster its defenses amid ongoing Russian assaults. This move – driven by an "emergency" need for the Hawk Phase III missile system – comes as Ukraine faces intensified air attacks and is desperate for more allied support.
