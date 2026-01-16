Skip to content
Hard Numbers: South Korea’s ex-leader sentenced, Ugandan opposition supporters killed after election, Canada and China trade cars for canola, Brazil’s Bolsonaro can cut his sentence with a book

​Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2025.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Tasha Kheiriddin
Tasha Kheiriddin
Tasha is a political columnist, commentator, and author based in Toronto, Canada. You can read her in The National Post, on Substack at In My Opinion, and in her most recent book, "The Right Path."
See Full Bio
January 16, 2026
5: The number of years South Korea’s ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced in prison today, on charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law last year. Seoul’s Central District Court found him guilty of illegally using his bodyguards to prevent his arrest.

7: The number of opposition supporters killed in Uganda last night, after President Yoweri Museveni took a large lead in Thursday’s election. With the majority of ballots returned, Museveni – who is running for a seventh term – is coasting to victory with 75% of the vote, while opposition leader Bobi Wine has 21%.

6.1%: The new Canadian tariff rate on the first 49,000 imports of Chinese electric vehicles, down from 100%. In return, China will slash total duties on Canadian canola from 85% to 15%. The deal came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney became the first Canadian leader to visit Beijing since 2017.

4: The number of days former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro could shave off his prison sentence for each book that he reads in jail. With President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva blocking efforts to cut Bolsonaro’s 27-year jail term, this presents an alternative option for the ex-leader. However, he may not enjoy everything on the approved reading list, which includes Brazilian works on Indigenous rights, racism, the environment, and government violence during the country’s 1964-85 dictatorship – a regime Bolsonaro openly endorsed.

