Hard Numbers: South Korea’s ex-leader sentenced, Ugandan opposition supporters killed after election, Canada and China trade cars for canola, Brazil’s Bolsonaro can cut his sentence with a book

5

The number of yearsSouth Korea’s ex-Presidentwas sentenced in prison today, on charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law last year. Seoul’s Central District Court found him guilty of illegally using his bodyguards to prevent his arrest.

7 : The number of opposition supporters killed in Uganda last night, after President Yoweri Museveni took a large lead in Thursday’s election. With the majority of ballots returned, Museveni – who is running for a seventh term – is coasting to victory with 75% of the vote, while opposition leader Bobi Wine has 21%.

6.1% : The new Canadian tariff rate on the first 49,000 imports of Chinese electric vehicles, down from 100%. In return, China will slash total duties on Canadian canola from 85% to 15%. The deal came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney became the first Canadian leader to visit Beijing since 2017.