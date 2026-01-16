Hard Numbers: South Korea’s ex-leader sentenced, Ugandan opposition supporters killed after election, Canada and China trade cars for canola, Brazil’s Bolsonaro can cut his sentence with a book

7: The number of opposition supporters killed in Uganda last night, after President Yoweri Museveni took a large lead in Thursday’s election. With the majority of ballots returned, Museveni – who is running for a seventh term – is coasting to victory with 75% of the vote, while opposition leader Bobi Wine has 21%.
6.1%: The new Canadian tariff rate on the first 49,000 imports of Chinese electric vehicles, down from 100%. In return, China will slash total duties on Canadian canola from 85% to 15%. The deal came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney became the first Canadian leader to visit Beijing since 2017.
4: The number of days former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro could shave off his prison sentence for each book that he reads in jail. With President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva blocking efforts to cut Bolsonaro’s 27-year jail term, this presents an alternative option for the ex-leader. However, he may not enjoy everything on the approved reading list, which includes Brazilian works on Indigenous rights, racism, the environment, and government violence during the country’s 1964-85 dictatorship – a regime Bolsonaro openly endorsed.