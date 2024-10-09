Menu Icon
Bibi and Biden speak after Israeli defense chief postpones US visit

FILE PHOTO: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv , Israel , 28 October 2023.

ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallantcanceled a much-anticipated trip to Washington on Wednesday, reportedly at the behest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who then held a call with US President Joe Biden himself instead. The visit had been expected to be an important opportunity to discuss Israel’s planned retaliation against Iran for its Oct. 1 rocket barrage, as well as the expanding campaign in Lebanon.

Netanyahu reportedly didn’t want Gallant to preempt his message before the Israeli cabinet votes on a response plan. Biden emphasized on his phone call with Netanyahu — the first time they had spoken in almost two months — that any response must be proportional. Speaking to reporters in Israel, Gallant said its strike on Iran “will be powerful, precise, and above all – surprising. They will not understand what happened and how it happened.”

Meanwhile, in the ruins of Gaza, Hamas’ new leader Yahya Sinwar reportedly issued a directive to revive the practice of suicide bombings shortly after taking over total control this summer. One attempt on Tel Aviv was botched in August when the explosives went off early, killing only the attempted bomber.

Suicide tactics were commonplace for Hamas 20 years ago during the Second Intifade, but the group renounced them to gain more political legitimacy. But with Hamas’ conventional military in shambles, these desperate acts of violence may be the last tool Sinwar has at hand.

