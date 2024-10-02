Menu Icon
Disaster and democracy: How Helene could sway the vote in battleground states

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to first responders at the Augusta Emergency Operations Center during a visit to storm-damaged areas in the wake of Hurricane Helene, in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., October 2, 2024.

REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

With just over a month before Election Day, Hurricane Helene – which killed at least 125 people and left disaster zones in 66 counties across the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida – could affect the vote.

The storm has halted mail service and disrupted absentee voting. Thousands of polling stations are flooded or inaccessible, with early voting already underway in North Carolina.

The portion of the Tar Heel State most affected by the storm contains almost 1 million voters. In 2020, Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden in North Carolina by fewer than 80,000 votes, his smallest margin of victory in any state. Asheville, one of the strongest hit areas, is a Democratic stronghold. But outside of that, the storm disproportionately affected rural counties where Trump has the advantage – and may have the most to lose.

It also gives the current administration a reason to shower these swing states with aid and attention. President Joe Biden visited North Carolina on Wednesday and has deployed 1,000 US soldiers to assist in recovery efforts. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is in Georgia to discuss recovery. That being said, if their response is seen as insufficient, Harris could be punished at the polls.

Eurasia Group’s US analyst Noah Daponte-Smith says that he is watching out for two things: “whether there is a negative public reaction to the floods in a way that hurts the incumbent party, i.e. Harris, and whether we do see any signs this will depress turnout in rural areas.”

Were you impacted by the hurricane? Please share your story with us here.

2024 electionnorth carolinaswing stateshurricane helene

