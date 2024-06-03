Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hunter Biden’s gun trial begins

​Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives at the federal court during the opening day of his trial on criminal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 3, 2024.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives at the federal court during the opening day of his trial on criminal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 3, 2024.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Hunter Biden’s trial has begun in Wilmington, Delaware. The son of President Joe Biden is facing three felony charges for illegally purchasing and possessing a gun while addicted to drugs back in 2018.

The charges stem from Hunter saying he was not abusing drugs when he purchased a gun, which he says he bought because he thought spending time at a shooting range would help him stay clean.

If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison and a$750,000 fine. However, when these kinds of charges are brought, the accused is usuallyonly indicted if they are also found guilty of a more serious crime. The trial is expected to last three to four days.

This is the first time a child of a sitting president has gone on trial, and it could impact Biden’s reelection campaign. It also comes a week after Biden’s opponent, Donald Trump, set another felonious first: Becoming the first US president to be convicted of a felony – 34 felony charges, to be exact.

Both sides look like hypocrites. In response to Trump’s trials, Republicans claim that Biden has rigged the justice system in his favor, an argument that is undermined by the Justice Department pursuing a member of his own family. But on the other side, Democrats are arguing that the prosecution is politically motivated – an echo of how Republicans see the Trump trials.

hunter bidenjoe bidenhunter biden trial

Today In 60 Seconds

European Elections: What to expect

Trump has been found guilty. Will voters care?

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

Can Trump, aka Teflon Don, still get elected with a guilty verdict?

Trump trial: How would a conviction hurt his reelection bid?

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest