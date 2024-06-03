We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hunter Biden’s gun trial begins
Hunter Biden’s trial has begun in Wilmington, Delaware. The son of President Joe Biden is facing three felony charges for illegally purchasing and possessing a gun while addicted to drugs back in 2018.
The charges stem from Hunter saying he was not abusing drugs when he purchased a gun, which he says he bought because he thought spending time at a shooting range would help him stay clean.
If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison and a$750,000 fine. However, when these kinds of charges are brought, the accused is usuallyonly indicted if they are also found guilty of a more serious crime. The trial is expected to last three to four days.
This is the first time a child of a sitting president has gone on trial, and it could impact Biden’s reelection campaign. It also comes a week after Biden’s opponent, Donald Trump, set another felonious first: Becoming the first US president to be convicted of a felony – 34 felony charges, to be exact.
Both sides look like hypocrites. In response to Trump’s trials, Republicans claim that Biden has rigged the justice system in his favor, an argument that is undermined by the Justice Department pursuing a member of his own family. But on the other side, Democrats are arguing that the prosecution is politically motivated – an echo of how Republicans see the Trump trials.