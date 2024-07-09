Menu Icon
In Gaza, food is scarce and famine is spreading

​People gather to get food relief in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 17, 2024.

Photo by Ramez Habboub/ABACAPRESS.COM

A UN-backed report has warned that famine is spreading throughout the Gaza Strip, where at least 33 children have died of malnutrition since the end of May.

Food has been scarce in the enclave since the beginning of Israel’s ground invasion, due in part to Israeli restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza. But the amount of humanitarian aid entering the enclave dropped by two-thirds when the war spread south to Rafah, dropping from an average of 176 aid trucks a day to just 58 because of the tightening of Egypt’s border with the region and the deadly security conditions.

Meanwhile, Israel accuses UN agencies of failing to distribute supplies efficiently and says the UN famine warnings amount to “misinformation.” The number of people the UN-backed global famine monitor forecasts as facing “catastrophic” food insecurity has dropped from 1.1 million to 495,000 people since its previous update in March.

Other solutions to increase aid – like the US-built temporary pier – only delivered 137 trucks of aid before collapsing due to inclement weather. The pier is expected to be reattached this week and should allow for millions of pounds of aid to enter from Cyprus.
