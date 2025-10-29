What We’re Watching: Gaza ceasefire wobbles, Far-right eyes win in Dutch election, Trump to meet with Xi

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
The Gaza ceasefire wobbles, and Hamas “finds” a hostage body
Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 100 people last night, according to local officials, in the deadliest day since the signing of the ceasefire three weeks ago. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was a response to the killing of an Israeli soldier in the West Bank and Hamas’ failure to return the remains of the last 13 hostages in Gaza – a key condition of the ceasefire deal. Hamas has said it is trying to locate these remains, but Israel released drone footage on Tuesday that appears to show members of the militant group staging the discovery of a deceased captive. Israel said Wednesday the ceasefire was, however, back in place.
Dutch voters head to the polls, as far-right eyes power (again)
Dutch far-right firebrand Geert Wilders, famous for his severe anti-immigrant views and striking blond coif, leads the polls ahead of today’s election in the Netherlands. But even if he wins, can he garner enough seats to form his own government? He couldn’t after the 2023 election, despite his Freedom Party (FVV) coming in first. Two years of unstable conservative government followed. With 16 different parties expected to gain seats, building a coalition after today’s vote won’t be any easier. Still, the election is seen as a bellwether for the political fortunes of the rising right across Europe.