What We’re Watching: Machado vs. Rodríguez envoy in DC, Second phase of Gaza ceasefire begins, UK’s Conservatives in freefall

​Pro-government supporters holding a Venezuela's flag attend a rally against U.S President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017.

REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riley Callanan
By Riley CallananJanuary 15, 2026
Venezuela’s political limbo on display in Washington

When they meet at the White House today, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado will seek to convince US President Donald Trump that it was a mistake to back Delcy Rodríguez as interim leader of Venezuela. At the same time, a special envoy representing Rodríguez will meet with senior US officials this afternoon in DC. The dueling meetings underscore Venezuela’s political limbo: Machado represents eagerness inside Venezuela for change after Nicolás Maduro’s ouster, while Rodríguez is a holdover of the Chavista system that the US has, for now, decided to work with for the sake of stability.

Phase two in Gaza begins

The second phase of the Gaza peace plan has begun, according to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as Hamas and other Palestinian factions meet this week in Cairo to form a 15- member Palestinian technocratic committee tasked with overseeing implementation under the direction of Trump’s international “Board of Peace.” Phase one has been rocky enough – Israel has launched several strikes on Gaza, restrictions on humanitarian aid continue, and Hamas itself has yet to return the remains of one last Israeli hostage. But now the parties must tackle even thornier issues: the disarmament and political future of Hamas, the formation of an international peacekeeping force, and the extent of Israel’s withdrawal from the 50% of the strip that it still directly occupies.

Tories in freefall as Badenoch fires her rival

The Conservative Party has been the United Kingdom’s most successful political party for nearly 200 years, but its very existence now looks under threat. After its worst-ever election performance in 2024, polls now show the center-right party languishing behind hard-right Reform UK as the main challenger to the ruling Labour Party, while several former party bigwigs are defecting. Now, the crisis is internal: Tory leader Kemi Badenoch fired Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick on Thursday morning, claiming that he too was planning to join Reform UK. He did just that, announcing his defection in the afternoon. For months, rumors have swirled through the halls of Westminster that Jenrick was plotting to depose Badenoch and take over as leader, rather than defect. The shift may shore up Badenoch’s position within the Tory party in the short term, but could it come at her party’s cost?

What We’re Watching: Greenlanders & Danes comes to DC, Somalia cuts ties with the UAE, Japan is heading for an election

​A shop owner David Rogilds holds a shirt that he sells in Nuuk, Greenland, January 14, 2026.

A shop owner David Rogilds holds a shirt that he sells in Nuuk, Greenland, January 14, 2026.

REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Greenland officials come to Washington, after PM rejects joining USRock, meet hard place: officials from Denmark and Greenland are meeting with members of the Trump administration to discuss the future of the semi-autonomous island. The various players have discussed the matter before, but this is the first time since US President Donald Trump [...]

What We’re Watching: Trump threatens China truce over Iran, Cuba’s crippling economy faces more headwinds, Canada’s Carney seeks détente in Beijing

​People hold flafs and light up their phones outside the U.S. consulate during a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, in Milan, Italy, January 13, 2026.

People hold flafs and light up their phones outside the U.S. consulate during a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, in Milan, Italy, January 13, 2026.

REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Will Trump end the China truce over Iran?US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on countries that do business with Iran, escalating pressure on the Islamic Republic as protests rage across the country. The White House is still considering talks with Tehran, although Trump is leaning toward authorizing military strikes, the [...]

What We’re Watching: Trump’s DOJ probes Fed’s Powell, Iran cracks down on protestors, Japan’s PM consider snap election

US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., USA, on July 24, 2025.

US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak during a tour of the Federal Reserve Board building as it undergoes renovations, in Washington, D.C., USA, on July 24, 2025.

REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
Trump-Fed feud escalatesThe feud between US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve escalated significantly this weekend, with federal prosecutors opening a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell over whether he lied to Congress about the scale of the central bank’s renovations. Powell responded with uncharacteristic fervor, [...]

What We’re Watching: The kings of soccer make a trade deal, Venezuela’s Machado to meet Trump, Moscow sends message to Europe

Protesting farmers hold anti - Mercosur banners while chanting slogans during the protest. Thousands of farmers protested against the signing of the agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur.

Attila Husejnow / SOPA Images via Reuters Connect
Europe and South America finally agree to long-sought trade dealIt took more than 25 years, but the European Union and Mercosur, the South American common market, provisionally agreed to a free trade deal, eliminating tariffs on over 90% of each other’s exports. If it passes, it would create the largest free trade zone in the world and mark the [...]