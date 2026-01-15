What We’re Watching: Machado vs. Rodríguez envoy in DC, Second phase of Gaza ceasefire begins, UK’s Conservatives in freefall

Venezuela’s political limbo on display in Washington

When they meet at the White House today, Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado will seek to convince US President Donald Trump that it was a mistake to back Delcy Rodríguez as interim leader of Venezuela. At the same time, a special envoy representing Rodríguez will meet with senior US officials this afternoon in DC. The dueling meetings underscore Venezuela’s political limbo: Machado represents eagerness inside Venezuela for change after Nicolás Maduro’s ouster, while Rodríguez is a holdover of the Chavista system that the US has, for now, decided to work with for the sake of stability.

Phase two in Gaza begins

The second phase of the Gaza peace plan has begun , according to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as Hamas and other Palestinian factions meet this week in Cairo to form a 15- member Palestinian technocratic committee tasked with overseeing implementation under the direction of Trump’s international “Board of Peace.” Phase one has been rocky enough – Israel has launched several strikes on Gaza, restrictions on humanitarian aid continue, and Hamas itself has yet to return the remains of one last Israeli hostage. But now the parties must tackle even thornier issues: the disarmament and political future of Hamas, the formation of an international peacekeeping force, and the extent of Israel’s withdrawal from the 50% of the strip that it still directly occupies.

Tories in freefall as Badenoch fires her rival