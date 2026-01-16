What We’re Watching: The US is upset about a trade deal, Sudan food stocks run low, Denmark puts boots on the ice

Food fight! Why the US is upset about the EU-Mercosur deal

The US is criticizing a new EU trade deal with South America’s Mercosur bloc, saying it unfairly favors European farmers at the expense of American importers. The agreement – nearly 25 years in the making – would cut most tariffs across a combined market of toughly 700 million people and grant protections to hundreds of European products like Parmesan-style cheeses, cured meats, and champagne. US officials argue these protections would shut American farmers out from selling similar goods in the region. The dispute comes as trade tensions rise between Washington and Brussels over the EU’s slow rollout of a trade deal that they clinched last year, and as the bloc pushes back against US protectionism by expanding its own global trade ties. The deal is set to be signed tomorrow in Paraguay.

Sudan food stocks running dry

The UN World Food Program warned that war-torn Sudan could run out of food stocks by the end of March, calling on the international community for an additional $700 million to keep operations running through June. Nearly half of Sudan’s population of 42 million people face severe food insecurity in what is described as the world’s worst hunger and displacement crisis. Conditions are worsening as a civil war between the Sudanese military and rebel Rapid Support Forces passes the 1,000-day mark. Mediation efforts led by the US and regional powers , including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have so far failed to achieve a ceasefire in the conflict.

Denmark puts boots on the ground in Greenland