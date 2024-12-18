Trump’s 51st State for Canada: more trouble for Trudeau?

US President-electmade it official: he thinks Canada becoming the 51st state is a “great idea”. In a post Thursday morning on Truth Social, Trump repeated his claim that the US subsidizes Canada by “over $100,000,000 a year” and mused that “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection.”

What does the polling actually show? Only 13% of Canadians say that they would like Canada to become the 51st state of the United States, while 82% do not like the idea. Conservative voters (21%) and adherents of the right-wing People’s Party (25%) were more likely to be supportive.

Nevertheless, Ottawa is paying attention to Trump’s more realistic threats, notably to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods unless Ottawa cracks down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling. On Monday, Canada announced C$1.3bn worth of new border security measures including strengthened surveillance, a joint strike force to target organized crime, and increased coordination with US law enforcement.