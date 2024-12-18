Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump’s 51st State for Canada: more trouble for Trudeau?

Trump’s 51st State for Canada: more trouble for Trudeau?
Reuters
Freelance Columnist
https://twitter.com/TashaKheiriddin
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tashakheiriddin/
https://www.instagram.com/tashakheiriddin/?hl=en
US President-elect Donald Trump made it official: he thinks Canada becoming the 51st state is a “great idea”. Ina post Thursday morning on Truth Social, Trump repeated his claim that the US subsidizes Canada by “over $100,000,000 a year” and mused that “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection.”

What doesthe polling actually show? Only 13% of Canadians say that they would like Canada to become the 51st state of the United States, while 82% do not like the idea. Conservative voters (21%) and adherents of the right-wing People’s Party (25%) were more likely to be supportive.

Nevertheless, Ottawa is paying attention to Trump’s more realistic threats, notably to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods unless Ottawa cracks down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling. On Monday, Canada announced C$1.3bn worth of new border security measures including strengthened surveillance, a joint strike force to target organized crime, and increased coordination with US law enforcement.

Trump’s “51st state” salvo also comes at a time when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is reeling from the shock resignation this week of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, which has led to fresh calls for the PM himself to step down.

trump trudeau

Latest Videos

Europe

Why is TikTok being investigated by the EU over Romania's elections?

Santa's elves bet on Trump tariffs
Puppet Regime

Santa's elves bet on Trump tariffs

Putin isn't winning in Ukraine, says US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
GZERO World Clips

Putin isn't winning in Ukraine, says US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Ukraine kills top Russian general: What it means for the war
World

Ukraine kills top Russian general: What it means for the war

Israeli strikes put ancient Roman ruins of Baalbek at risk
GZERO Reports

Israeli strikes put ancient Roman ruins of Baalbek at risk

Trump can't "stay out" of Syria entirely, says Kim Ghattas
GZERO World Clips

Trump can't "stay out" of Syria entirely, says Kim Ghattas