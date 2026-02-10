Watch our Global Stage live premiere from the Munich Security Conference
National defense is no longer a question of just geographic borders or physical artillery. In a world of VPNs, advanced AI, and sophisticated cybercrime, governments must protect themselves against the ever-evolving threat of digital sabotage. Online criminal groups can imperil domestic institutions like businesses or bureaus, but nation-states also engage in cyber-warfare against their enemies to gain valuable resources or subvert democracy, inventing new ways to breach both firewalls and city walls.
This form of "hybrid conflict," as seen in the war in Ukraine, poses a significant risk to Europe and its allies abroad. Worse yet, the widespread adoption of AI has opened a Pandora’s Box of unanticipated dangers. How can European institutions stay secure? Don't miss our Global Stage live premiere this Saturday from the sidelines of the 2026 Munich Security Conference, featuring a panel of experts in policy, technology, and geopolitics.
Tune in to this year's Global Stage: Live from Munich on Saturday, February 14th at 12 pm ET/6pm CET at gzeromedia.com/globalstage.
Participants:
- Benedetta Berti, Secretary General, NATO Parliamentary Assembly
- Ian Bremmer, President & Co-founder, Eurasia Group & GZERO Media
- Brad Smith, Vice Chair & President, Microsoft
- David Sanger (Moderator), National Security Correspondent, New York Times
This livestream is the latest in the Webby-nominated Global Stage series, a partnership between GZERO and Microsoft that examines critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society.
