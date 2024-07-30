We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Graphic Truth: How many countries can fit in China?
China, with roughly 1.4 billion people, is no longer the most populous nation on earth — it ceded that title to India in 2022 owing to its shrinking population — but even at No. 2, it is a vast country, home to nearly one out of every five earthlings.
For perspective, out of China’s nearly three dozen primary administrative districts, the two most populous, Guangdong and Shandong, alone contain more people than 99% of other countries.
Here is a look at China’s provinces expressed (give or take a few million people) as the populations of other entire countries. For more on the challenge China faces in maintaining its population, see here.