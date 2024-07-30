Menu Icon
Graphic Truth: How many countries can fit in China?

Paige Fusco

China, with roughly 1.4 billion people, is no longer the most populous nation on earth — it ceded that title to India in 2022 owing to its shrinking population — but even at No. 2, it is a vast country, home to nearly one out of every five earthlings.

For perspective, out of China’s nearly three dozen primary administrative districts, the two most populous, Guangdong and Shandong, alone contain more people than 99% of other countries.

Here is a look at China’s provinces expressed (give or take a few million people) as the populations of other entire countries. For more on the challenge China faces in maintaining its population, see here.

