everything is political

Graphic Truth: Where women are winning the political game

​Map of female leaders around the world

Luisa Vieira

Today, Kamala Harris will address the Democratic National Convention as the first woman of color to lead a presidential ticket as she aims to become the first female US president.

This has already been a significant year for female leadership worldwide. On Sunday, Thailand elected 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its newest and youngest prime minister. Mexico and North Macedonia made history by electing their first female heads of state in 2024.

We look at the current landscape of countries led by female leaders.

