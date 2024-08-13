We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Trump-Musk interview mired with technical difficulties
It was billed as the “biggest interview in history,” but for the first 40 minutes, Donald Trump’s X Space with Elon Musk was one of the biggest failures imaginable: silence, with hundreds of thousands of listeners unable to join.
Musk blamed the delay, without evidence, on a DDOS cyberattack and unexpectedly large numbers of listeners. (Skeptics pointed out that a DDOS attack would have brought down all of X, not just a single space.) Trump and his campaign immediately framed the difficulties as further evidence of a conspiracy to silence his voice.
There was little silence in the two hours that followed. Musk began the interview by clarifying that it would not be an “adversarial” interview but rather an opportunity for undecided voters to hear Trump as he is naturally, in conversation.
Throughout the exchange, which topped out around 2 million listeners on X specifically, Trump hit many familiar notes about the threat he says is posed by “radical left” Democrats. He argues they have stoked crime and inflation, opened the borders, weaponized the justice system against him, over-regulated the economy, and presented a weak posture to the world that has encouraged allies and adversaries alike to take advantage, putting us at risk of nuclear war. Had he been president, Trump said, Russia would never have invaded Ukraine.
Trump also showed more of the hand that he’ll play against Kamala Harris – portraying her as too far left for America, while also insulting her intelligence and appearance.
Musk’s role was arguably more interesting than Trump’s. While enthusiastically praising Trump or teeing up opportunities for Trump to tout (and in some cases exaggerate or distort) his achievements, the billionaire also struck the pose of a reasonable, common-sense former Democrat, driven to support Trump by the excesses of the current Democratic Party.
That endorsement by Musk, particularly framed in that way, could be the most important upshot of the conversation: One of the world’s richest men, with a vast communication platform at his disposal, has pointedly given both cover and encouragement to MAGA-curious moderates to take the plunge and vote Trump.The ball is now back in the Harris campaign’s court. As the Democrats prepare for the start of their party convention next week in Chicago, Harris has yet to sit for a press interview or public conversation of her own.
Musk, meanwhile, has said he is “open to” a similar conversation with the vice president.