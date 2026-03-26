Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Jury finds social media giants negligent in landmark trial

Jury finds social media giants negligent in landmark trial
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonMarch 26, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

See Full Bio

On Wednesday, a jury found the tech giants liable for designing platforms – Instagram and YouTube – that are harmful to young people, a landmark verdict outcome that could open up social media companies to more lawsuits over users’ mental health. Half of each company’s payment is to compensate the plaintiff for her losses, including therapy, and the other half is punitive damages.

social mediamental healthmetagooglemeta lawsuit

Latest Videos

Putin & Xi sit with gratitude in new podcastplay icon
Puppet Regime

Putin & Xi sit with gratitude in new podcast

How can we fix the AI divide?
Commission on the Status of Women

How can we fix the AI divide?

Emanuel: Iran’s veto over Strait of Hormuz “unacceptable”
GZERO World Clips

Emanuel: Iran’s veto over Strait of Hormuz “unacceptable”

How Americans feel about the war in Iran
ask ian

How Americans feel about the war in Iran

Trump postpones military strikes on Iran's power plants
Quick Take

Trump postpones military strikes on Iran's power plants

Trump tells it "strait" to Merz and Macron
Puppet Regime

Trump tells it "strait" to Merz and Macron

More For You

Signs of Russia’s spring offensive

Signs of Russia’s spring offensive
Moscow also launched 23 cruise missiles and seven ballistic missiles at Ukrainian cities, including the city of Lviv, which is near the Polish border and not usually targeted. The strikes also come as Russia intensifies its front-line attacks out East, leading analysts to conclude that Russia’s spring offensive has begun. The Kremlin’s goal: take [...]

Crude timing

The amount of money that was wagered in the oil market on Monday just 15 minutes before US President Donald Trump boasted of “productive” talks with Iran.

The amount of money that was wagered in the oil market on Monday just 15 minutes before US President Donald Trump boasted of “productive” talks with Iran.

Natalie Johnson
Trump’s comments on social media yesterday morning sent fuel prices tumbling, as investors increased their hopes for a swift end to the Iran conflict. But right before the post, there was a flurry of activity between oil traders, per a Financial Times analysis of Bloomberg data. The well-timed trades have raised eyebrows among market strategists, [...]

Antisemitic attack in London

The number of Jewish charity ambulances that were set ablaze early on Monday in North London, United Kingdom, the latest antisemitic attack in a country where anti-Jewish incidents have spiked in recent years.

The number of Jewish charity ambulances that were set ablaze early on Monday in North London, United Kingdom, the latest antisemitic attack in a country where anti-Jewish incidents have spiked in recent years.

Natalie Johnson
4 – The number of Jewish charity ambulances that were set ablaze early on Monday in North London, United Kingdom, the latest antisemitic attack in a country where anti-Jewish incidents have spiked in recent years.CCTV footage caught three suspects walking up to the four ambulances, which belonged to the charity Hatzolah, in the Jewish area of [...]

Colombia’s president under US investigation, Chad to send security forces to Haiti, Eid celebrations in the midst of war, Terrorism deaths rise in Nigeria

​Presidential Candidate Gustavo Petro for the political alliance 'Pacto Historico' speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia June 10, 2022.

Presidential Candidate Gustavo Petro for the political alliance 'Pacto Historico' speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia June 10, 2022.

REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
2: The number of US federal prosecutors’ offices currently investigating whether Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has connections to drug traffickers, per The New York Times. In the past, US President Donald Trump has alleged Petro has ties to the drug trade in Colombia, a country that is one of the US’s closest allies in Latin America and where [...]