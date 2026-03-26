On Wednesday, a jury found the tech giants liable for designing platforms – Instagram and YouTube – that are harmful to young people, a landmark verdict outcome that could open up social media companies to more lawsuits over users’ mental health. Half of each company’s payment is to compensate the plaintiff for her losses, including therapy, and the other half is punitive damages.
Hard Numbers
Jury finds social media giants negligent in landmark trial
By Natalie JohnsonMarch 26, 2026
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.