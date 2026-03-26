Jury finds social media giants negligent in landmark trial

Cyber threats to water and wastewater systems are no longer hypothetical, and they pose real risks to public health, economic stability, and community trust. In collaboration with the Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI) and the Center on Cyber Technology and Innovation (CCTI), Microsoft released new findings showing that cybersecurity training alone isn’t enough to close the readiness gap in the water sector. Drawing on a pilot program, the report finds that pairing accessible training with hands‑on coaching significantly improves cyber resilience, especially for smaller and resource‑constrained utilities. The takeaway is clear: moving from awareness to preparedness requires practical, trusted support—not just guidance—offering a model that could strengthen cybersecurity across other critical infrastructure sectors as well.



Read the full blog here.