The astronauts of Artemis II – NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency – entered the moon’s sphere of influence today. It is a key milestone in their 10-day mission: Once inside it, the moon’s gravity becomes stronger than Earth’s, helping “slingshot” the crew back home.
Hard Numbers
Hard number: Lunar sphere of influence
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonApril 06, 2026
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.