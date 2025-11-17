Hard Numbers: Bangladesh’s ex-PM sentenced to death, Foreign student enrollment in US plummets, Australian schools shut over asbestos, & more

1,400: Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister, was sentenced to death on Monday for her crackdown on student-led protests last year. While Hasina is currently safely living in exile in India, the decision was celebrated by the families of the 1,400 people the UN estimates were killed during the uprisings.

17%: The number of international students enrolling in American universities fell 17% this fall. The Trump administration has tried to limit the amount of foreign students that come to US schools, and has revoked visas of thousands of foreign students – and even arrested others – who have expressed views that are critical of the US or its allies.

70: The Australian Capital Territory government shut 70 schools in the state on Monday over fears that a colored play sand contained asbestos. Schools in other states also shut. Asbestos contractors are working to clear the schools.

51%: Hamas’ popularity in Gaza rose to 51% , per an October poll from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, up eight points from a prior survey in May. Security appears to be the main reason for this rise, as Gazans have credited the group with cutting crime and looting. However, Hamas’ rising popularity may hurt US-led efforts to disarm the militant group.