We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Cohen’s klepto testo, Flights resume out of Port-au-Prince, Abinader wins in DR, Opening airport in New Caledonia
30,000: On Monday during his cross examination in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, the former president’s ex-fixer Michael Cohen admitted he stole around $30,000 from the Trump Organization. Trump’s lawyers attempted to portray Cohen, an ex-convict and known liar, as someone with an ax to grind whose testimony cannot be trusted.
3: Haiti’s primary airport in Port-au-Prince opened on Monday for the first time in roughly three months after being closed due to deadly gang violence. Only one commercial flight left on Monday, landing in Miami. Most of the capital remains under the control of gangs.
59: Dominican voters easily returned President Luis Abinader to a second term in office with 59% of the vote on Sunday, more than double the runner-up’s vote share. Voters have the crisis in neighboring Haiti top of mind, and they back Abinader’s hardline policies of deportation and a border wall.
40: French security forces have been struggling to clear the 40-mile-long stretch of highway between New Caledonia’s international airport and its capital Noumea amid violent unrest that broke out last week. Tourists and expats have been trapped on the South Pacific Island since the airport closed last Tuesday, but Paris hopes to have the situation in hand shortly.