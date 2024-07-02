We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Fleeing Khan Younis, Freed hostage’s mom dies, Haiti’s child displacement crisis, Biden’s heat safety plan, Cambodian arrests, Beryl heads for Jamaica
250,000: The Israeli Defense Forces ordered the evacuation of250,000 Palestinians from the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis on Monday – an untold number have fled by any means possible – before launching strikes overnight in response to rocket attacks on Israel from inside the city. Israeli officials warn that Hamas continues to use Palestinian civilians as human shields.
3: The mother of rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani has succumbed to brain cancer justthree weeks after her daughter was freed in a raid on a Hamas hideout in Gaza. Liora Argamani, who was 61, had made public pleas after Oct. 7 for her daughter to be returned so that she could see her again before she died.
300,000: The UN Children’s Agency says that gang violence in Haiti has forced more than300,000 children from their homes since March. Meanwhile, the gangs have said they are gearing up for a war against the Kenyan police mission, which arrived in Haiti this past week.
35 million: The Biden administration has proposed regulations that will require employers to provide workers with rest areas and water when the heat index reaches 80 degrees or higher. This rule could apply to about 35 million Americans who work both indoors and outdoors.10: A court in Cambodia has sentenced10 activists from a youth-led environmental group to between six and eight years in jail following charges of plotting against the government. Three of the activists were also convicted of insulting the king.
6: The Atlantic’s first hurricane of the season, Beryl, has wreaked destruction in Grenada, Venezuela, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, killing at least six people. The storm is now moving toward Jamaica, where it is “expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica,” according to the hurricane center.