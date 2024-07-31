We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Algeria pulls envoy as France backs Morocco's Sahara plan
Background: Morocco has long claimed sovereignty over Western Sahara, a resource rich area in North Africa formerly controlled by Spain. The plan would make the Western Sahara an autonomous region similar to Spanish regions such as Catalonia or the Basque Country. Meanwhile, Algeria backs the Polisario Front, a group that has long fought for the region’s self-determination. France’s decision notably aligns it with the US and Spain, as both countries already recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the region.
Macron is now weighing a visit to Morocco in the coming months, and in his letter he described the “continued economic and social development” of Western Sahara as “imperative.”
The decision is bad for France-Algeria relations. As a former colony, Algeria already had strained relations with France over questions of restitution and the returning of historical items. Their ties are also critical, as the import of Algerian gas to France hasincreased since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and it was the biggest LNG supplier to France after Russia this month.