Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Biden wants to ban Chinese software from American roads

A BYD EV Dolphin Mini is displayed as the Chinese electric-vehicle producer announces the launch of the low-cost EV in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 28, 2024. ​

A BYD EV Dolphin Mini is displayed as the Chinese electric-vehicle producer announces the launch of the low-cost EV in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 28, 2024.

REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo
The growing number of “smart” cars on American roads may need to get their brainpower from somewhere that’s not China (or Russia). The Biden administration on Monday proposed a ban on Chinese and Russian software and components for electric vehicles in America.

The measure is framed as a national security move: Washington is worried that Chinese software in EVs could enable Beijing to suck up data on US drivers and critical infrastructure or to manipulate vehicles on the road.

But it’s also a trade move: Retrofitting Chinese vehicles with approved tech would be impractical, so the proposal would effectively ban Chinese-made EVs altogether. So far, there are very few on American roads, but US industry is worried about competition from Beijing, which has already made huge inroads in Europe, stoking trade tensions there.

Last month, Washington slapped a 100% tariff on Chinese-made EVs and components.

What happens now? A 30-day public review period will be followed by the Commerce Department writing up the final text, hoping to have it implemented by the White House before Biden leaves office.

The shortcut: The economic and technology competition between the US and China is increasingly blurring the lines between national security and commerce.
us china relationsus china tensionsev technologyev software

Today In 60 Seconds

Can Zelensky's 'victory plan' bring peace to Ukraine?

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau

Ukraine frustrated by delay on long-range weapons

Trump-Harris debate: What to expect

Why Egypt and Turkey finally resumed relations

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest