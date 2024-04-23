Menu Icon
Campuses in crisis vs. Capitol Hill calm

Pro-Palestine protesters hold placards expressing their opinion as they participate in a sit-in demonstration at New York University.

SOPA Images

Across the US, college students are protesting, sleeping outside, and even getting arrested for trying to force their schools to divest from companies with ties to Israel. Meanwhile, it's business as usual on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers are preparing to pass a bill that will send $17 billion in wartime assistance to Israel plus $9 billion for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Students are targeting companies like Hewlett Packard, Lockheed Martin, and Airbnb, identified by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement as benefitting the Israeli government, which they blame for the 34,183 Palestinians who have died from Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7. At Columbia College, the oldest undergraduate college at Columbia, 76.5% of students voted this week for the university’s $13.6 billion endowment to divest from Israel. Divestment is being pushed on campuses across the country, from Columbia and Yale to the University of Michigan and Berkeley, just to name a few.

Despite intense student activism on campuses, Congress faces minimal student pushback against its aid package, which also gives money to Ukraine and Taiwan and mandates the sale of TikTok by its Chinese owners. The bill has cleared the House and is expected to pass in the Senate late Tuesday or Wednesday.

Universities appear unlikely to cave to protesters' demands and are instead bracing for chaotic semester ends. Columbia has moved to hybrid learning in acknowledgment that many students, particularly Jewish students, report feeling unsafe on campus. Meanwhile, colleges nationwide are weighing whether it is possible to hold graduation ceremonies without them becoming high-profile stages for protest.

gaza protestscolumbia university protestscollege campus protests

Latest