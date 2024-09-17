Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Fed poised for 50 basis point rate cut

Fed poised for 50 basis point rate cut

Fed poised for 50 basis point rate cut

Kyodo

The Federal Reserve appears set to drop its benchmark interest rate by 50 base points today. That lending rate – which influences borrowing costs broadly – can put the economy in a chokehold when rates are high, or stimulate it when lowered.

According to Eurasia Group’s Managing Director of Global Macroeconomics Robert Kahn, “enough progress has been made on inflation to begin the process of easing financial conditions with a big first move to protect against recession.”

Lawmakers have repeatedly called on the Fed to lower rates over the past year. Still, the independent body has resisted, waiting for economic data to indicate that a soft landing – where inflation is tamed without a recession – appeared to be in sight. Inflation currently stands at 2.5%, down from its peak of 9.1% in 2022 and nearing the Fed’s 2% target.

Election effect: It takes time for monetary policy to make an impact, so any rate cut is unlikely to have a material effect on the economy before the election, but it will still have influence.

“It's possible that the cut, and the boost to markets that it could provide, gives a lift to sentiment surrounding the economy that helps the Harris campaign,” says Kahn. But, on the downside, “it will validate Donald Trump’s belief that the Fed is political and the move is being done to help his opponent.”
interest ratesus economyfederal reserve

Today In 60 Seconds

Why Canadians are tired of Justin Trudeau

Ukraine frustrated by delay on long-range weapons

Trump-Harris debate: What to expect

Why Egypt and Turkey finally resumed relations

Starmer pursues EU alliances to soften Brexit blow

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest