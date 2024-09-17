Trending Now
We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Fed poised for 50 basis point rate cut
The Federal Reserve appears set to drop its benchmark interest rate by 50 base points today. That lending rate – which influences borrowing costs broadly – can put the economy in a chokehold when rates are high, or stimulate it when lowered.
According to Eurasia Group’s Managing Director of Global Macroeconomics Robert Kahn, “enough progress has been made on inflation to begin the process of easing financial conditions with a big first move to protect against recession.”
Lawmakers have repeatedly called on the Fed to lower rates over the past year. Still, the independent body has resisted, waiting for economic data to indicate that a soft landing – where inflation is tamed without a recession – appeared to be in sight. Inflation currently stands at 2.5%, down from its peak of 9.1% in 2022 and nearing the Fed’s 2% target.
Election effect: It takes time for monetary policy to make an impact, so any rate cut is unlikely to have a material effect on the economy before the election, but it will still have influence.“It's possible that the cut, and the boost to markets that it could provide, gives a lift to sentiment surrounding the economy that helps the Harris campaign,” says Kahn. But, on the downside, “it will validate Donald Trump’s belief that the Fed is political and the move is being done to help his opponent.”