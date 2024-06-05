NEWSAnalysisWhat We're Watchingby ian bremmerGZERO NorthGZERO AIThe Graphic TruthElection WatchGames
Good legal news for Trump
June 05, 2024
The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday effectively hit the pause button on the election interference case against former President DonaldTrump in the southern state so it can review a lower court’s decision to allow Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.
Trump and his allies contend Willis has a conflict of interest based on a romantic relationship she had with a colleague, Nathan Wade, who ultimately withdrew from the case against the former president and presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee.Next steps. The court tentatively set Oct. 4 as the date for oral arguments on Trump’s bid to remove Willis from the case. This means the case is unlikely to go to trial before Election Day in November. For now, this marks a win for Trump, who was recently convicted on 34 felony counts in New York.
