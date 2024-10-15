Trending Now
Harris ventures into conservative territory
Now, the Harris campaign seems to believe the vice president should speak directly to the Fox audience rather than allow Donald Trump and the network’s best-known conservative opinion-makers to define her.
The Harris campaign is also in talks about a possible appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the country’s most popular podcast. The show has an estimated 14.5 million followers, and Rogan himself has more than 19 million followers on Instagram and 17 million on YouTube.
According to arecent poll, more than 80% of Rogan’s audience is male, and 56% are under 35 years old, making this a demographic group Harris wants to target. Anew poll from Pew Research found that Trump leads Harris among men by a margin of 51% to 43%.
Trump, meanwhile, appears to be courting the dance party demographic after a bizarre town hall event at which he stopped taking questions to play (and sway to) his campaign playlist for nearly 40 minutes. Hits included “YMCA” by The Village People, Rufus Wainwright’s cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O’Connor.