We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hasina faces murder investigation, issues plea for accountability from exile
Her statement from self-exile in India came just hours after Bangladeshi police launched a murder investigation against her related to the civil unrest. It will likely be the first of several cases accusing Hasina and other government officials of wrongdoing.
Hasina stepped down and fled Bangladesh on Aug. 5 after student protests, which began as demonstrations against a quota system for government jobs, morphed into a movement against Hasina’s administration. She is accused of being responsible for much of the deadly violence – more than 300 people were killed – that ensued.According to her son, Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh when the caretaker government, led by Nobel-winning microfinance guru Muhammad Yunus, holds elections. But that could change if the results of the investigations leave her facing jail time if she returns.