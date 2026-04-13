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Hungary’s Orbán ousted from power, Pope heads to Africa amid Trump spat, Iran war looms over DC bank meetings

Tisza leader ​Peter Magyar delivers a speech in Budapest, Hungary, on April 12, 2026, after Hungarians vote in a general election.

Tisza leader Peter Magyar delivers a speech in Budapest, Hungary, on April 12, 2026, after Hungarians vote in a general election. The Tisza Party reportedly secures a two-thirds majority in parliament, marking a significant defeat for Fidesz, according to preliminary results.

Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Justin Kosslyn,
Justin Kosslyn

Justin Kosslyn is Publisher at GZERO Media and a Special Advisor at Eurasia Group. Previously, he was the Director of Product Management for Google's News Ecosystem, overseeing products such as Google Trends, Search Console, Reader Revenue Manager, Site Kit, Pinpoint, and R&D efforts in Generative AI. Before that, Justin was Head of Digital Products at TED, the organization behind TED Talks. He also spent a decade at Google Jigsaw, where he led teams developing software tools to enhance digital and information security. His work included managing Google's warnings for government-backed cyberattack targets and developing ClaimReview, a fact-checking tool now widely used across major tech platforms. Justin graduated from Yale University with a BS in Computer Science. He lives in New York with his wife and two children.

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Tony Maciulis
Tony Maciulis
Tony Maciulis is a media executive whose diverse career has spanned network news, entertainment, digital content creation, and thought leadership initiatives for Fortune 500 companies. He currently serves as Chief Content Officer at GZERO Media, a subsidiary of Eurasia Group, and is also the Executive Producer of GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, a weekly geopolitical affairs program airing nationally on public television. Previously, Tony was Head of News Video at Yahoo, leading all news, politics, and feature franchises including coverage of the 2016 presidential election. He served as Executive Producer of the documentary "Uniquely Nasty: The US Government's War on Gays," which won an Edward R. Murrow award. Tony spent a decade in partnership with acclaimed journalist Katie Couric, working first as her producer at the CBS Evening News and later as Senior Supervising Producer and Head Writer of Katie, her syndicated daytime talk show. While at CBS News, Tony won an Alfred I. duPont award for “Children of the Recession,” a multiplatform series that examined how the 2008 financial downturn affected children, from hunger and homelessness to emotional health. He was also named to Broadcasting & Cable magazine’s list of 2010 “Next Wave of Leaders,” credited as a trailblazer bridging the divide between television and online video production. Tony began his television career at MSNBC, where he covered the terrorist attacks of 9/11, presidential campaigns, and both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. He has a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a BA in English Literature, both from Columbia University.
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April 13, 2026

The Orbán era is over in Hungary

In the end, it wasn’t even close: Péter Magyar’s Tisza party stormed to victory in yesterday’s Hungarian election, ousting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán after 16 years in power. The result sparked scenes of jubilation on the streets of Budapest. Tisza is set to win 138 of Hungary’s 199 parliamentary seats, enough to enact constitutional changes like restoring the independence of the judiciary and ending the system of patronage that critics have called corrupt. Orbán’s Fidesz party will have just 55 seats. The result is a major win for Europe and the European Union: Magyar could greenlight billions of euros of funds for Ukraine’s war effort, which Orbán had held up. Magyar, who will all-but certainly become PM, will have his work cut out. The country became the poorest of the EU’s 27 members last year, following years of inflation, falling real wages, and underinvestment in healthcare.

As Catholicism grows in Africa, Pope Leo follows

“I'm not a fan of Pope Leo,” said US President Donald Trump on Monday, as the first American-born pope begins an 10-day trip through Africa. While the pacifist-minded pontiff may be unpopular in the White House, 600,000 faithful are expected to join a single mass in Cameroon. Africa’s importance to the Catholic Church has grown, with half of all Catholic baptisms now happening on the continent. Recognizing that demographic reality, Leo XIV has elevated Nigerian clergy to senior Vatican posts and will now deliver 25 speeches in four African countries. He hasn’t yet visited America as pope and currently has no plans to make the trip, despite speculation that the Chicago native would visit for the US’s 250th birthday this summer.

World Bank, IMF meetings begin under shadow of Iran war

Finance leaders gather in Washington, D.C., this week for the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings amid a fast-moving geopolitical backdrop. The war in Iran is already clouding the outlook, driving up energy costs, and complicating inflation and growth forecasts, especially for developing economies. Expect the conversations to focus heavily on sovereign debt, mobilizing private capital, and how AI is reshaping productivity and inequality across the Global South. The throughline: jobs, and how to create them at scale in a higher-debt, more fragmented world. Water will also be a key topic: roughly 2 billion people lack safely managed drinking water, and water scarcity could slash growth by up to 25% in severely affected regions in the coming decades. The World Bank’s new “Water Forward” push aims to treat water not just as infrastructure, but as a core economic system tied to food security, energy, and jobs.

GZERO’s Tony Maciulis will be inside the World Bank’s headquarters all week, bringing you interviews and coverage for our Global Stage series.

orbanpeter magyarpope leo xivafricatrumpiran warworld bankimfimf world bank spring meetingshungary

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