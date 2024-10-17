Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

India’s protests of an August rape and murder reach critical stage

​Doctors, paramedics, and medical students from various medical institutions are attending a protest against what they say is the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, inside the premises of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, India, on August 12, 2024.

Doctors, paramedics, and medical students from various medical institutions are attending a protest against what they say is the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, inside the premises of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, India, on August 12, 2024.

(Photo by Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto)

In August, the brutal rape and murder of a female medical resident in a Kolkata hospital set off aseries of protests by doctors and others who demanded a full investigation of the crime and stepped-up police protection in government-run hospitals.

The protests haveexpanded to denounce corruption, poor working conditions, administrative mismanagement, and many other problems plaguing India’s hospitals. Morespecific demands include the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system to improve care, more security surveillance cameras inside hospitals, rooms on-site where doctors can rest between shifts, a better system for filling vacant doctor and nurse positions, more women in the workplace, and more hospital bathrooms, particularly for women.

With little progress in the investigation of the crime, more than two dozen doctors launched a hunger strike on Oct. 5. Six of them, who have had water but no food, have now been hospitalized, and at least two have been downgraded to critical condition.

The protests have grown larger in recent days as they coincide with the annual harvest festival of Durga Puja, which celebrates the Hindu goddess Durga as a symbol of women’s strength.

doctor indiadoctor protestsindia

Today In 60 Seconds

Canada's fight with India over Sikh assassination heats up again

Is an EU-China trade war brewing?

Why Trump-Putin calls are cause for concern

Europe's biggest concerns about Middle East, one year after Oct. 7

Putin's nuclear policy revision is a sign of weakness

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest