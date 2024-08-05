Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Iran keeps the Middle East in suspense

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, meets with Russian Security Council's Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran, Iran August 5, 2024.

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, meets with Russian Security Council's Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran, Iran August 5, 2024.

Reuters

For days, the Middle East has been bracing to see how Iran and its proxies will retaliate for recent strikes in Tehran and Beirut. The attack in Tehran, which Iran blamed on Israel, killed Hamas’s political leader, while the strike in Beirut, which the Jewish state claimed responsibility for, took out a top Hezbollah commander.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday reportedly warned fellow G7 diplomats that an attack on Israel by Iran and Hezbollah could be imminent.

Hezbollah on Monday launched a drone attack in northern Israel that wounded two Israeli troops, but this was part of the “normal tit-for-tat that we’ve seen” between the Iran-backed militant group and Jewish state since Oct. 7, says Gregory Brew, a senior analyst and Iran expert at Eurasia Group. A larger retaliatory attack on Israel is still expected.

On Monday morning, Iran issued a warning to airlines that there could be GPS disruptions, but it’s unclear if this was tied to any plans for a strike. Meanwhile, Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s security council, was in Tehran on Monday just days after Moscow urged all parties to avoid actions that could lead to a wider war.

What’s Iran waiting for? Tehran feels compelled to retaliate but also wants to respond in a way that doesn’t spark a broader war.

Iran needs time to prepare “for what is sure to be a complicated operation.” says Brew, and there are “are likely debates going on within Tehran over how exactly to respond to Israel’s provocation.”

The doctrine of strategic patience is also likely at work, adds Brew, “with Iran’s leaders taking their time to issue a response, keeping the region in suspense and amping up the psychological warfare in advance of the strike.”

israeliran

Today In 60 Seconds

Why Putin agreed to the US-Russia prisoner swap

Biden's Supreme Court reform has zero chance of becoming law

Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last in the race against Trump?

Biden's exit overshadows Netanyahu's US visit

Starmer's plan to boost UK economy will take some time

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest