Israel pummels Lebanon with airstrikes

Smokes rise amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Tyre, southern Lebanon on Sept. 23, 2024.

REUTERS/Aziz Taher
We feel like a broken record — but tensions are rapidly escalating between Israel and Hezbollah. Following Sunday’s rocket attacks on northern Israel by Hezbollah, Israel on Monday pounded Lebanon with hundreds of airstrikes. Lebanon said over 270 were killed — marking the deadliest day of conflict in the country since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

Israel’s strikes may be only meant to degrade Hezbollah’s ability to conduct further attacks, but the scale raises questions as to a possible future ground incursion.

“We do not wait for a threat, we anticipate it,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, noting how Israel was changing “the balance of power in the North” and urging Lebanese civilians to evacuate targeted areas.

We’ll be watching to see how Israel follows up on today’s strikes, and how Hezbollah responds, after nearly a year of exchanges — a tit-for-tat catalyzed by the war in Gaza.

Despite hostilities, the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah hasn’t been deemed a war quite yet. Both sides maintain that they don’t seek a wider conflict, a prospect that has raised anxiety in Washington. Still, both sides seem poised to continue exchanging fire, though likely in a way that avoids sparking an even bloodier conflict.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon on Monday said it’s sending additional troops to the Middle East.

hezbollahisraelarab-israeli conflictnetanyahuisrael hezbollah

