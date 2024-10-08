Trending Now
Kamala Harris’ media blitz sheds no light on her China policy
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has faced criticism, and not just from her opponent, for doing too few interviews. In recent days, she has tried to remedy that, beginning with an appearance on the long-running US news show “60 Minutes.” The interviewers on this program, in particular, are known for asking tough questions. (Donald Trump declined a “60 Minutes” interview.)
Harris’ interview, which aired Monday night, offered an interesting window into her thinking on foreign policy, but more for what she didn’t discuss than for what she did. On the war in Ukraine, Harris pledged she would not pressure Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer Russia concessions in exchange for peace and that she would not negotiate with Russia’s Vladimir Putin without Zelensky present. She charged that, if Trump were elected, he would essentially hand Ukraine to Putin. Harris also identified Iran as America’s main international adversary. On border security, she accused Trump of playing politics and promised that “solutions are at hand.” But, she added, “we need Congress to be able to act to actually fix the problem.”
Yet, Harris said virtually nothing during the interview about US relations with China. Trump has had plenty to say about the economic and security rivalry, but Harris continues to avoid focused discussion of the world’s most important bilateral relationship. Chinese officials are surely watching closely.
The Harris media blitz continues. On Tuesday, she appeared on “The View” on ABC, “The Howard Stern Show,” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS. On Thursday, she’ll take on a Town Hall in Nevada moderated by Univision, the country’s largest Spanish-language news network.